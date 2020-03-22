Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as South Africa cricket team in Lucknow before testing positive for Covid-19 - Report

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:04 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been under massive scrutiny after her Covid-19 test came back positive. Kanika’s positive test saw a chain reaction of politicians self-isolating themselves after being in contact with her. The chain reaction even led the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to be closely monitored as he was pictured in close proximity with Dushyant Singh, who had come in contact with Kanika earlier.

The domino effect has not stopped as it has now been reported that Kanika stayed in the same five-star hotel in Lucknow as the South African cricket team, who were in the country for the postponed ODI series against Virat Kohli and Co.

Kanika tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and was staying in Lucknow since March 11.

“There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby,” an official was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Sunday.

“She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her.”

According to reports, the UP health department has a special task force to track down all

possible individuals who may have come into contact with Kanika.

South African cricket team was scheduled to play a 3-match ODI series against India but it was cancelled after the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Kanika Kapoor is being treated after she was tested positive for Covid-19, has asked the Bollywood singer to ‘not throw tantrums of a star’ and cooperate with the hospital as a patient.

‘Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us,” Dr. RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said.

“Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for Covid-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star,” he said.