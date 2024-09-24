Kanpur pitch for 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh to be lower, slower than Chennai: Report

Two teams going at each other with a three-prong pace attack is rare in a Test match in India, but that is what fans got to see when India played Bangladesh in the opening game of the series. However, that could change in the second Test, with Kanpur's Green Park stadium expected to roll out a black soil pitch with low bounce and carry. Kanpur last hosted a Test in 2021(BCCI)

According to ESPNCricinfo, the pitch at the Green Park would be flatter and the bounce would be much lower than what was seen throughout the first Test at the Chepauk Stadium. It would get much slower and lower as the Test goes on as well.

The presence of black soil is the reason, whereas the red soil was imported from Mumbai two years ago, aided the good bounce and carry that was seen in Chennai. It was a key factor in both sides going for three pacers and two spinners and the first session of the match was almost entirely dominated by the Bangladesh fast bowlers. However, spinners did come into play as the Test went on. It ended with Ravichandran Ashwin taking six wickets and Ravindra Jadeja as Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings and lost by 280 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav could be considered

The change in conditions could considerably affect the makeup of both sides in the second Test. India could drop a fast bowler and choose either Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel. Who the hosts drop would depend upon whether they want to give Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj a breather. They could even hand Yash Dayal a Test debut. Dayal plays for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and so would be familiar with the conditions on offer in Kanpur.

This will be the third Test that Kanpur hosts in eight years, with the previous two Tests in this period being against New Zealand. While India had won in 2016 by 197 runs, New Zealand put up an incredible resistance in 2021 and drew the Test. Both matches lasted five days. While India had played three spinners in 2021, they had just Ashwin and Jadeja toiling away in 2016.