Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanpur pitch for 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh to be lower, slower than Chennai: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 24, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Both sides are likely to ditch the third seamer in Kanpur with conditions expected to be significantly different from what was the case in Chennai

Two teams going at each other with a three-prong pace attack is rare in a Test match in India, but that is what fans got to see when India played Bangladesh in the opening game of the series. However, that could change in the second Test, with Kanpur's Green Park stadium expected to roll out a black soil pitch with low bounce and carry.

Kanpur last hosted a Test in 2021(BCCI)
Kanpur last hosted a Test in 2021(BCCI)

According to ESPNCricinfo, the pitch at the Green Park would be flatter and the bounce would be much lower than what was seen throughout the first Test at the Chepauk Stadium. It would get much slower and lower as the Test goes on as well.

The presence of black soil is the reason, whereas the red soil was imported from Mumbai two years ago, aided the good bounce and carry that was seen in Chennai. It was a key factor in both sides going for three pacers and two spinners and the first session of the match was almost entirely dominated by the Bangladesh fast bowlers. However, spinners did come into play as the Test went on. It ended with Ravichandran Ashwin taking six wickets and Ravindra Jadeja as Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings and lost by 280 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav could be considered

The change in conditions could considerably affect the makeup of both sides in the second Test. India could drop a fast bowler and choose either Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel. Who the hosts drop would depend upon whether they want to give Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj a breather. They could even hand Yash Dayal a Test debut. Dayal plays for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and so would be familiar with the conditions on offer in Kanpur.

This will be the third Test that Kanpur hosts in eight years, with the previous two Tests in this period being against New Zealand. While India had won in 2016 by 197 runs, New Zealand put up an incredible resistance in 2021 and drew the Test. Both matches lasted five days. While India had played three spinners in 2021, they had just Ashwin and Jadeja toiling away in 2016.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On