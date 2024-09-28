Kanpur weather report Day 3: Draw looms large as rain threat remains for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

The weather has been the main takeaway from the first two days of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. While only 35 overs of play were completed on the first day of the match, day two was a total washout, as persistent rain made it impossible to have play at Green Park all day. Covers being placed Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.(PTI)

Cricket fans will be hoping that weather plays along on day three and beyond, allowing for the two teams to make a competitive contest in the remaining days of the match.

As per weather.com, Kanpur should expect overnight thunderstorms, which is a bad sign for the morning session for the day as they continue for most of the morning.

They expect a 61% chance of rain at the beginning of play at 9:30 AM, with the weather only expected to clear up around 12:30 PM, where it drops to 24% of precipitation. There will be a cloud cover present.

Fans will be hoping the team at Green Park and the drainage can help out and allow for play to begin in the post-lunch session. Unfortunately, scattered thunderstorms are expected again at around 2:30, which might make it a stop-start day of play even if the teams do enter the field of play. Day 3 might not be a total washout, but players and groundstaff will likely be expecting minimal play once again.

Accuweather is more optimistic about the afternoon, with rain expected to clear up before 11 AM and not return for the remainder of the day. This may allow the teams to play the final two sessions of the day without interruption, setting up the stage for an entertaining last two days with weather projected to be clear on the final two days.

What happened in the 2nd Test so far?

Bangladesh managed to reach 107-3 in the 35 overs of play, with Mominul Haque batting on 40* and Akash Deep taking two wickets for India.

Bangladesh had a watchful start after Rohit Sharma put Najmul Hossain Shanto's team in to bat, with Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan. Hasan would be dismissed for a 24-ball duck by Akash Deep, who would trap the other opener LBW as well in the morning session.

Before the stop of play, Ravichandran Ashwin added another wicket to the list by dismissing Shanto LBW. Mominul Haque started slowly but started playing shots as the ball got older, with Mushfiqur Rahim sharing the crease at the end of day's play.