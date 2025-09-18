Kapil Dev explodes over handshake-Pycroft row; warns Pakistan of 'controversy': Stop wrong statements, focus on cricket

Former India captain Kapil Dev lashed out at Pakistan’s team and board for stoking controversy in the Asia Cup 2025 after the no-handshake saga in Sunday’s Group A clash in Dubai, stressing they should focus on the game and tournament instead of making “wrong statements.” Kapil Dev fumed at Pakistan for stoking Asia Cup drama

The Indian team's decision not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the Asia Cup clash snowballed into a major controversy over the last few days. While Pakistan captain Salman Agha instantly protested by skipping the post-match interview, PCB held match referee Andy Pycroft for sparking the fiasco, alleging that it was he who asked the two skippers not to shake hands at the toss. In fact, the Pakistan board sought ICC's intervention into the matter. writing them two scathing emails, demanding the removal of the Zimbabwean, with a threat of a pullout. However, ICC rejected the plea on both occasions.

The situation worsened on Wednesday, when the stand-off between PCB and ICC continued. Pakistan players were instructed not to leave their hotel rooms for their match against the UAE in Dubai, pending clearance from Islamabad. This caused an hour-long delay to the start of the match, with PCB later claiming that Pycroft apologised to the team

Kapil reckoned that handshakes were a mere customary norm in cricket and not part of the laws, so it was entirely a personal choice of the Indian team whether to shake hands. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was also left furious at the drama surrounding the handshake and Pycroft since Sunday and warned Pakistan of a controversy.

He told ANI: "There are all small things. One should focus on playing cricket. If someone does not want to shake hands, there is no need to make a big issue out of it for both sides. It is not right to give wrong statements, but some cricketers give statements that become controversial...Pakistan did not play good cricket; they need to work on it. It is one's personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug."

Kapil, meanwhile, backed the Indian team to successfully defend the Asia Cup crown. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already reached the Super Four stage of the tournament, with a game in hand. They will play their final Group A match on Friday against Oman.

"The Indian team has been playing very well for the past 20 years. The team performs exceptionally well in ICC tournaments. Our cricket is very organised...I am hopeful that Team India will win the Asia Cup 2025," he said.

India started their Asia Cup campaign on a high note, winning both their group stage matches against the UAE and Pakistan. They secured convincing victories, defeating UAE by nine wickets and Pakistan by seven wickets, batting second in both encounters.