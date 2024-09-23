Kapil Dev hints Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are past their 'prime': 'Shastri retired early, Sachin had a longer stint'

India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed concerns about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, indirectly hinting that the two match winners are past their prime. Kapil, who retired from international cricket at the age of 35, reckons once a player crosses 34 year of age, his future solely depends on how the body is holding up. Kohli and Rohit, who recently won the 2024 T20 World Cup for India at 35 and 36 respectively and will be gunning for glory in next year's Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final – provided India qualify – are, however, in a pretty good shape given their age. The change in Rohit's batting approach at this late stage of his career is yielding some incredible results, while Kohli, arguably the fittest cricketer in the world, continues to go strong. Yes, the last few months haven't been the greatest for Kohli, but it wasn't too long ago that he struck one of his most formidable half-centuries in South Africa. Kapil Dev (R) indirectly feels fitness is keeping Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma going. (Agencies)

But as the old adage goes, every good thing must come to an end, Rohit and Kohli too will eventually walk into the sunset, leaving behind a void terribly hard to fill. The two batting stalwarts may still have a lot to offer to Indian cricket, but if Kapil is to be believed, post 34, how long a player can carry on be directly proportional to fitness.

"In my opinion, the period between 26 and 34 years is your prime and thereafter the fitness of the players will ensure their longevity," Kapil was quoted as saying on MyKhel.

Kapil Dev on when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should retire

After India won the T20 World Cup in June, Kohli and Rohit announced their retirements from the format shortly after, capping off a storied end to their careers. With India having one eye already on the next 50-overs World Cup – at South Africa in 2027 – whether Kohli and Rohit can stretch that far is a question only time can answer. But with two ICC title up for grabs in 2025, rest assured, Ro-Ko are going to come at those titles hard now that they know what the joy of winning the World Cup as senior players is. While Kohli is yet to address his future – the closest he came to it was during the IPL when he said once he's done, he will be gone not to seen again for a while – Rohit made it clear that he's not going away anytime soon and will continue to represent, hopefully captain, India till his fitness allows.

Sachin Tendulkar played till 40, MS Dhoni 39. And with Kohli and Rohit having already given up one format, discarding their participation for the next World Cup may not be a bold call after all. Of course, it will take a lot out of them. For all you know, it may require Kohli and Rohit to stretch the last fibre of their being, but it's surely definitely doable. Having said that, Kapil avoided sharing his thoughts on when Kohli and Rohit should retire, emphasising that the decision is theirs alone and no one knows it better than Kohli and Rohit.

"Ravi Shastri retired at a very early age while Sachin Tendulkar had a longer stint. So it is completely up to the individual to decide their ways of life. My way of thinking is to stay fit and keep playing as long as you are enjoying the game," added Kapil.