'If we're going to depend on Bumrah or Arshdeep...': Kapil Dev's 'we will lose it' warning for India in T20 WC semis

Talent wins games but teamwork wins championships. Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev wants Rahul Dravid-coached Team India to focus on collective performance in the rain-delayed encounter with Jos Buttler's England at the ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma's Team India is two wins away from earning the ‘invincibles’ tag at the grandest stage. Unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit and Co. are fighting for a place in the final against defending champions England. Kapil feels everybody has to chip in to win the World Cup(ANI)

Can India end its long wait for an ICC trophy in the 2024 edition of the World Cup? 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil feels every player has a role to play in a title-winning campaign in the Caribbean. Sharing his views in the build-up to the semi-final meeting between India and England, legendary all-rounder Kapil warned the Asian giant to avoid relying heavily on premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma has been calm; just because Virat Kohli didn't score...': Ambati Rayudu drops verdict on India great

Why talk about only Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah?

"Why talk about only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, or Kuldeep Yadav? Everybody has a role to play. Their job is to win the tournament. To win a match, an odd person can come out, but to win a tournament everybody has to work together. If we are going to depend on Bumrah or Arshdeep, then you are going to lose it," Kapil told news agency PTI.

'Let's talk about the team'

With their ultra-aggressive batting approach, Rohit's Team India is aiming to avenge their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of defending champions England in the Caribbean."Let's talk about the team. That gives you a better perspective rather than the odd player. Yes main player is there and we can go around him. But everybody has to chip in to win the World Cup," Kapil added.

Rain delays toss in World Cup semi-final 2

Rain delayed the traditional toss in the second T20 World Cup semi-final between India and defending champions England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. India topped Group 1 to enter the semi-final stage of the ICC. If the second semi-final is washed out in Guyana, India will advance to the final courtesy of their unbeaten record in the Super 8 phase.