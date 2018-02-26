Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi to top Pakistan Super League standings

Dwayne Smith’s unbeaten 71 went in vain as Karachi Kings left it late to record a five-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Sunday night.

Chasing 132, Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim hit a first-ball six in the last over of their chase as they overhauled the target, scoring 135/5 with two balls to spare.

READ | Islamabad United beat table-toppers Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League

In a low-scoring affair, barring Smith, none of the other batsman from either side crossed even the 30-run mark after Peshawar Zalmi opted to bat.

Opener Karman Akmal, who scored a quickfire fifty in his last match, continued his aggressive approach, clattering a six and two fours off consecutive deliveries in the first over. But his knock ended soon when Mohammad Amir trapped him lbw in his first over to send him back for 14.

Tamim Iqbal took over the reins, driving and pulling Tymal Mills for two fours in an over but Amir was having none of it, having him out caught behind on 11.

Though Smith was the only batsman who showed determination, he was involved in three run-outs during his knock, two of them -- Ibtisam Sheikh (2) and Darren Sammy (2) – being his faults. But he repented by accelerating in the last four overs as Karachi scooped 48 runs.

It helped as an injury prevented Amir from bowling further after he had taken 2/6 in two overs.

READ | Virat Kohli gives Shikhar Dhawan a head massage during third T20I vs South Africa

Karachi Kings’ chase began eventfully when a run-out went abegging in the first over in which opener Joe Denly hit two boundaries. But Peshawar did not have to wait for too long as in the second over Khurram Manzoor (6) was brilliantly caught by Ibtisam at short third man.

Then Denly (29) and Babar Azam (28) combined for a 41-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

At the halfway stage, Karachi had reached 66/2 when Colin Ingram took on teenage leg-spinner Sheikh, smacking a full toss into the stands for a six and following that with a four to long-on.

Despite losing Denly in the 13th over, they were well on course, needing 40 off 42. The required rate wasn’t a problem and credit to Peshawar bowlers who did well to stretch the game to the 20th over.

The fall of Rizwan (19) off the third delivery in the last over did give Peshawar fans a glimmer of hope but an ice-cool Wasim sent the ball soaring over long-on to take his team to second win in as many games.

READ | Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal’s rise good for the game: Mohammad Hafeez

With the win, Karachi have moved to the top spot in PSL 2018 points table with four points and are now the only unbeaten side this season so far.

Brief scores: Karachi Kings 135/5 (Joe Denly 29, Babar Azam 28, Ibtisam Sheikh 2/25, Chris Jordan 2/29) beat Peshawar Zalmi 131/9 (Dwayne Smith 71*, Mohammad Amir 2/6, Shahid Afridi 2/22) by five wickets.