Karnataka beat Chandigarh, Delhi continue to struggle

New Delhi: Rajasthan dashed Delhi’s slim hopes of gaining the upper hand by taking a 274-run first innings lead on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D tie in Rajsamand. Having made Delhi bowlers toil for two days by amassing 570/7 declared, their bowlers took over on Tuesday to dismiss Delhi for 296 at stumps. Chandigarh's captain Manan Vohra celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. (PTI)

Delhi saw two of their best performers this season fall cheaply – opener Sanat Sangwan for a 75-ball 13 and Ayush Doseja for one run, lasting four deliveries. Opener Arpit Rana made a steady 62 (99 b) before falling to left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary, who had also removed Sangwan. Skipper Yash Dhull was dismissed on seven, stumped by Kunal Singh Rathore off left-arm spinner K Ajay Singh.

The patient effort of No.4 Vaibhav Kandpal (62 – 128b, 5x4) kept Delhi going, but once he was caught behind, the innings subsided, the last four wickets falling for 58 runs.

In Hubballi, Group B leaders Karnataka beat Chandigarh by an innings and 180 runs for their second win. Chandigarh resumed their first innings on 72/4, but leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal’s 7/73 saw them dismissed for 222. A spell of 5/61 by young left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty saw them routed for 140 following on.

Jammu and Kashmir were three wickets away from registering the third win of a remarkable Ranji season, a result that would cement their second spot in Group D. At stumps, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq (4/56) had reduced Hyderabad to 169/7 in their second innings after being set an improbable target of 472.

Group D leaders Mumbai too were on the verge of beating Pondicherry, who resumed their first innings on 43/4 but were dismissed for 132, and were 231/6 at stumps after following on.

In Kalyani, allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed struck 101 and raised a 129-run fifth wicket partnership with Samanta Gupta (97) to take Group C toppers Bengal towards a fourth win in five games. Bengal made 442 to take a 222-run lead before reducing Assam, dismissed for 200 in the first innings, to 98/3 in the second.

In Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu-Uttar Pradesh tie promises excitement on final day as the teams vied for the vital first innings lead. Rinku Singh was unbeaten on a battling 98 as UP reached 339/6 in reply to Tamil Nadu’s first innings 455 at stumps. Rinku kept up the fight with a 104-run sixth wicket stand with Shivam Mavi (54 off 62 balls) and has added 44 runs for the next wicket with Shivam Sharma (18*).

Brief Scores:

In Rajsamand: Rajasthan 570/7 dec; Delhi 296 (K Ajay Singh 3/87, Jaideep Singh 3/36)

In Hubballi: Karnataka 547/8 decl; Chandigarh 222 (Shreyas Gopal 7/73) & 140 (Shikhar Shetty 5/61). Karnataka won by innings and 180 runs

In Jammu: J&K 170 & 422 (Abdul Samad 125, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 95, Tanay Thyagarajan 4/87); Hyderabad 121 & 169/7

In Mumbai: Mumbai 630/5 decl; Pondicherry 132 and 231/6

In Lahli: Services 205 & 283/7 dec; Haryana 111 and 136/6

In Indore: Kerala 281 & 226/3; Madhya Pradesh 192

In Kalyani: Assam 200 & 98/3; Bengal 442

In Dehradun: Gujarat 324/8 dec & 291/5 dec; Uttarakhand 272 & 43/0

In Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 455; Uttar Pradesh 339/6 (Rinku Singh 98*)

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 169 & 272; Baroda 166 & 73/5

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 585/7 decl; Goa 358 (Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 6/98) & 77/2

In New Chandigarh: Maharashtra 350; Punjab 151 (Rajvardhan Hangargekar 5/44) & 107 (Vicky Ostwal 6/26). Maharashtra won by inngs and 92 runs