Karnataka beat Chandigarh, Delhi continue to struggle
Rajasthan leads Delhi by 274 runs in Ranji Trophy, while Karnataka wins by an innings. Jammu & Kashmir and Bengal also secure strong positions in their matches.
New Delhi: Rajasthan dashed Delhi’s slim hopes of gaining the upper hand by taking a 274-run first innings lead on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D tie in Rajsamand. Having made Delhi bowlers toil for two days by amassing 570/7 declared, their bowlers took over on Tuesday to dismiss Delhi for 296 at stumps.
Delhi saw two of their best performers this season fall cheaply – opener Sanat Sangwan for a 75-ball 13 and Ayush Doseja for one run, lasting four deliveries. Opener Arpit Rana made a steady 62 (99 b) before falling to left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary, who had also removed Sangwan. Skipper Yash Dhull was dismissed on seven, stumped by Kunal Singh Rathore off left-arm spinner K Ajay Singh.
The patient effort of No.4 Vaibhav Kandpal (62 – 128b, 5x4) kept Delhi going, but once he was caught behind, the innings subsided, the last four wickets falling for 58 runs.
In Hubballi, Group B leaders Karnataka beat Chandigarh by an innings and 180 runs for their second win. Chandigarh resumed their first innings on 72/4, but leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal’s 7/73 saw them dismissed for 222. A spell of 5/61 by young left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty saw them routed for 140 following on.
Jammu and Kashmir were three wickets away from registering the third win of a remarkable Ranji season, a result that would cement their second spot in Group D. At stumps, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq (4/56) had reduced Hyderabad to 169/7 in their second innings after being set an improbable target of 472.
Group D leaders Mumbai too were on the verge of beating Pondicherry, who resumed their first innings on 43/4 but were dismissed for 132, and were 231/6 at stumps after following on.
In Kalyani, allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed struck 101 and raised a 129-run fifth wicket partnership with Samanta Gupta (97) to take Group C toppers Bengal towards a fourth win in five games. Bengal made 442 to take a 222-run lead before reducing Assam, dismissed for 200 in the first innings, to 98/3 in the second.
In Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu-Uttar Pradesh tie promises excitement on final day as the teams vied for the vital first innings lead. Rinku Singh was unbeaten on a battling 98 as UP reached 339/6 in reply to Tamil Nadu’s first innings 455 at stumps. Rinku kept up the fight with a 104-run sixth wicket stand with Shivam Mavi (54 off 62 balls) and has added 44 runs for the next wicket with Shivam Sharma (18*).
Brief Scores:
In Rajsamand: Rajasthan 570/7 dec; Delhi 296 (K Ajay Singh 3/87, Jaideep Singh 3/36)
In Hubballi: Karnataka 547/8 decl; Chandigarh 222 (Shreyas Gopal 7/73) & 140 (Shikhar Shetty 5/61). Karnataka won by innings and 180 runs
In Jammu: J&K 170 & 422 (Abdul Samad 125, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 95, Tanay Thyagarajan 4/87); Hyderabad 121 & 169/7
In Mumbai: Mumbai 630/5 decl; Pondicherry 132 and 231/6
In Lahli: Services 205 & 283/7 dec; Haryana 111 and 136/6
In Indore: Kerala 281 & 226/3; Madhya Pradesh 192
In Kalyani: Assam 200 & 98/3; Bengal 442
In Dehradun: Gujarat 324/8 dec & 291/5 dec; Uttarakhand 272 & 43/0
In Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 455; Uttar Pradesh 339/6 (Rinku Singh 98*)
In Nagpur: Vidarbha 169 & 272; Baroda 166 & 73/5
In Rajkot: Saurashtra 585/7 decl; Goa 358 (Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 6/98) & 77/2
In New Chandigarh: Maharashtra 350; Punjab 151 (Rajvardhan Hangargekar 5/44) & 107 (Vicky Ostwal 6/26). Maharashtra won by inngs and 92 runs