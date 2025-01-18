Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be contested between Vidarbha and Karnataka on Saturday. Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka captain) and Karun Nair (Vidarbha skipper) have both been in smashing form in the ongoing domestic 50-over tournament. The story of the season has been Karun Nair, who is averaging a staggering 752 in the ongoing competition after scoring five centuries. Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Karun Nair's Vidarbha will take on Karnataka in the final. Here are all the streaming details. (BCCI Domestic - X )

Karun Nair's form has also brought him into contention for the Champions Trophy squad selection. Even Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had glowing things to say about the 33-year-old.

Returning to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karnataka defeated defending champions Haryana by five wickets. On the other hand, Vidarbha outclassed Maharashtra by 69 runs in the second semi-final.

Squads:

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty, KV Aneesh, Kishan Bedare, Manoj Bhandage, Praveen Dubey, Hardik Raj, V Koushik, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Vidarbha: Karun Nair (c), Nachiket Bhute, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Aman Mokhade, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Rathod, Parth Rekhade, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhede, Yash Thakur.

Here are all the streaming details about the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Karnataka and Vidarbha:

When will the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final be held?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss slated for 1 PM IST.

Where will the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final be held?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Which channel will broadcast the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final?

The live streaming for the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final will be available on the JioCinema app and website.