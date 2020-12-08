Kartik Tyagi bouncer hits Australia opener Will Pucovski on the helmet, castes doubt over first Test participation

cricket

There were high hopes from young Australian batsman Will Pocovski before the start of the Test series. Former Australia captains Michael Clarke and Ian Chappell lavished praise on the 22-year-old batter as they said that he is ready to represent the country. But during Australia A’s match against India A, Pucovski was struck on the helmet and was taken off the field.

Pucovski was batting on 23 when he was struck on the helmet off the delivery of young India pacer Kartik Tyagi. He was hit on the front of his protective batting helmet as he fell to his knees and stayed on the floor for some minutes. He was immediately attended to by the medical team. But Cricket Australia have confirmed that he was able to walk after being attended by team doctor John Orchard

Pucovski has faced concussion issues throughout his career. Pucovski, who was tipped to partner with opener Joe Burns at Adelaide Oval, was hit by a short ball from paceman Kartik Tyagi when on 23 late on the third and final day at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

The 22-year-old dropped his bat and remained on his hands and knees on the pitch for a few moments.

After being examined by a trainer, Pucovski got to his feet and was able to walk off unassisted.

However, given his history of concussion problems, Australia’s selectors are likely to be very cautious about risking him for his debut in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval starting Dec. 17.