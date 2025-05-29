'Karun Nair was in the team', but Virat Kohli flew in Prithvi Shaw: India's comeback man told 'bat at No. 4 in England'

Karun Nair's storied comeback is one full of determination and hard work. India's only other triple-centurion in Tests after Virender Sehwag, Nair was dropped from the team in 2018, never to play for another eight years. Until May 24, 2025, when life came full circle for Nair and he was picked in India's 18-member squad for the tour of England. However, incidentally, it was in England itself where something unexplainable happened with Nair. For that, we'll have to go back to 2018 – India's tour of England, with Virat Kohli as captain and Ravi Shastri their coach. Karun Nair's omission by Virat Kohli for Prithvi Shaw left quite a few baffled back in the day(AFP Images)

After scoring an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai, Nair had a few lukewarm outings against Australia in the 2017-18 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with scores of 26, 0, 23 and 5. Still, the management backed him to be part of India's squad for the five-Test series. But that is where Nair ran into the biggest question mark of his life. With India having won the third Test by 203 runs – they were still trailing 1-2 – the BCCI added Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari into the squad.

But when Hardik Pandya was dropped from the fifth Test at The Oval, the then-captain Kohli handed a debut to Vihari, whereas Nair remained benched throughout. More so because in Nair's last match against England, he had scored a triple-century. The decision had angered the legendary Sunil Gavaskar back then, and although his emotions have mellowed today, the call still baffles the former India captain. The Little Master also adds that Nair could be India's ideal candidate to bat at No. 4, replacing Kohli, under whose captaincy, Nair was hard done by in 2018.

What happened to Karun Nair during India's tour of England?

"Nair, only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, was in the team that went to England in 2018 but was never given an opportunity. Midway through that tour when there were injury requirements, Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari were sent to England. Vihari then made his debut even though Nair was in the squad. Today, there's every chance that Nair could bat at No. 4," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"Those boots are huge to fill but as Nair himself once asked cricket to give him another chance and now that he has got it and it will be interesting to see what he makes of it. Remember Rohit Sharma was also not in that squad and he went on to captain his country. So, if Nair uses the opportunity well and has luck on his side, he could well script a memorable chapter in Indian cricket history."

Karun Nair's India comeback both heartening and delightful

Nair's return to the Indian team is heartening to see. In fact, both he and Jaydev Unadkat embody perseverance and an indomitable spirit. Based on performance alone – amassing runs - Nair earned his way back, while Unadkat narrowly missed selection. With Kohli and Rohit Sharma already retired, Nair's experience is something India can fall back on since he has been on multiple tours of England previously as part of the India A tour.