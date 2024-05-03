Kavya Maran pumped, breaks into wild celebrations after Bhuvneshwar Kumar seals 1-run win for SRH vs RR in IPL thriller
Kavya Maran broke into wild celebrations as SRH sealed a narrow one-run win vs RR in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Thursday.
It was pure entertainment as Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a narrow one-run win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar heroics in the final over of the run chase. Chasing 202 runs, RR were restricted to 200/7 in 20 overs, with the India pacer reigning supreme.
Defending 13 in the final over, Bhuvneshwar was up against R Aswin and Rovman Powell. Ashwin began the over with a single to give the strike to Powell, who then took a double. In the third delivery, Powell scooped Kumar for a four to fine leg, reducing the equation to six runs required in three balls.
The West Indies star took a double again, with RR needing two runs in one ball. But the veteran pacer had other plans, and sent a full toss on leg for the final delivery. Powell failed to connect and got hit on the pads, with the umpire giving lbw, breaking the hearts of RR fans. Powell did review the decision, but the replays confirmed it was hitting the leg-stump as RR collapsed at 200/7.
Reacting to the thrilling win, SRH CEO Kavya Maran was ecstatic with joy, and was seen jumping in celebration. Here is the video:
Initially, half-centuries from Nitish Kumar Reddy (76*) and Travis Head (58) saw SRH post 201/3 in 20 overs. The win saw SRH climb to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points in 10 games, leaving Maran extremely happy with the result.
Speaking after the match, Bhuvneshwar said, "I think that's my nature, I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over. There was no discussion in the last over, was just focussed on the process. Was thinking just about bowling two good balls, anything could have happened. I wasn't thinking much, was just focussed on the process."
"The ball swung so much today, can't really pinpoint, really enjoyed bowling. Luckily got wickets today. When the season started my thought process was different but it changed when the batters played in such a way. My thought process changed completely to be honest (from the time the time the season started to today)," he added.
