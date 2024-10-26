'Keep myself fit for': MS Dhoni drops massive hint on CSK future amid fast approaching IPL retention deadline

The deadline is fast approaching! Every franchise needs to submit their players retention list before 5 PM on October 31, 2024. As the clock continues to tick away, there is still no clarity on the future of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) legend and former India captain, MS Dhoni. It is still not clear whether MS Dhoni wants to play the IPL 2025, and whether he would be retained as an uncapped player. The IPL governing council has given all the ten franchises, enough time to announce their retentions. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)

As the debate continues around the 43-year-old Dhoni's playing future with CSK, the former World Cup-winning captain has now finally given a hint towards what to expect come next year's IPL.

Speaking at a promotional event, Dhoni said, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I can play."

“When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years," he added.

During the event, Dhoni also cleared his intention to continue playing in the IPL. "I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit," said Dhoni.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has also reacted to the comments made by MS Dhoni at a press conference. Speaking to Sportstar, the CSK CEO said, "We saw what he said in the press conference. When he says he wants to enjoy, what more do we want? We are happy. We will sit and discuss with him once he returns to Ranchi on October 28 or 29."

“We know he will always have the best interests of CSK in mind and holds Mr. N. Srinivasan in high regard. We will abide by whatever decision he takes," he added.

Will Dhoni be retained as an uncapped player?

The five-time IPL winning captain can be retained by CSK as an uncapped player for the ₹4 crore, as he has spent five years without a BCCI central contract or national appearance.

Dhoni had stepped down as CSK captain earlier this year, and it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who led the franchise in IPL 2024.

In 2022, Dhoni had given captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, however, midway through the season, the World-Cup winning skipper returned as the CSK captain. In 2023, Dhoni then led CSK to their fifth IPL title win.

Dhoni continues to remain an integral part of CSK and the franchise owners are reportedly very keen to have him continue with the franchise. As per several reports, CSK management is expected to meet Dhoni next week to take a call on his future with the franchise.

In IPL 2024, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs after the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led franchise lost the crucial league stage game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In IPL 2024, MS Dhoni proved to be a six-hitting specialist as he hammered 13 sixes. It is important to mention that he faced just 73 balls in the entire tournament. Apart from 13 sixes, Dhoni also managed to hit 14 hours.