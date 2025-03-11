New Delhi [India], : Following his team's ICC Champions Trophy win, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he is keeping all his options open for his cricketing career in future and added that he cannot really commit to being a part of 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup squad, ICC Cricket reported. "Keeping all my options open": Rohit Sharma on playing 2027 ODI World Cup

After leading his team to two back-to-back white-ball titles, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and this year's ICC Champions Trophy, the Hitman could achieve everything in white-ball cricket after securing the next 50-over World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

After missing out on the tournament as a youngster in 2011, Rohit played the 50-over World Cup as a player in 2015 and as a vice-captain in the 2019 edition, achieving a semifinal finish in both despite his fine contributions with the bat, including chart-topping 648 runs with five centuries and a half-century six years back. While Rohit had his best chance to win the game's ultimate prize in India as a captain, he had to face one of the most heartbreaking losses of his career, to Australia in the final at Ahmedabad after a dominant 10-match winning streak.

When the next tournament takes place in October-November 2027, Rohit will be 40 years of age. While it is likely that ageing and consequent drop in reflexes, form and reaction time could keep him out of the team, the 37-year-old has earned his right to decide his future and play one more World Cup both for his team and himself.

"It is very hard to say that right now," he said on the prospect of taking part in the showcase in two years' time as quoted by ICC,

"But I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I am playing. Right now, I am playing really, really well, and I am enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice."

"I cannot really say 2027, because it is too far, but I am keeping all my options open," he concluded his point.

Having led India to victory in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 - and been named Player of the Match in the final - Rohit had told a press conference that rumours that he was planning to retire were unfounded.

He also elaborated on what it is about the current India squad that keeps him wanting to be part of it, despite his 38th birthday approaching next month.

"As long as I am enjoying the sport, I am enjoying playing the game, doing what I am doing for this team, I will continue to play," he said.

"It is something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there is so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I do not want to leave this team."

"The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them," he concluded.

Hitman finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 180 runs in five matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 100.00, with the best score of 76.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.