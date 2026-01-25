Keshav Maharaj details Sourav Ganguly’s influence in Pretoria Capitals’ run to SA20 final: ‘He gives you…’

Sourav Ganguly has justified his appointment as Pretoria Capitals' head coach for the ongoing SA20 season. The franchise booked their spot in the final after a convincing seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1. The Indian legend was appointed as head coach ahead of the fourth season, with Shaun Pollock joining as head coach. The Capitals finished second in the points table, with 24 points from 5 wins and 4 defeats. Sourav Ganguly is in his first stint as head coach.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the SA20 final, Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj discussed Ganguly's appointment and expressed excitement for the campaign.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the SA20 final, Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj discussed Ganguly's appointment and expressed excitement for the campaign. Keshav Maharaj drops verdict on Sourav Ganguly "I was also really very excited. Obviously it is his first assignment as head coach. He has been captain, won many big occassions for India. Feeding off his knowledge, having someone of his stature in the dressing room has bought that sense of calm," he said.

"He is quite positive, very excessive with information, because he wants the best out of his players. He gives you equal love, care and attention, that is required. He has made everyone a part of the squad," he added.

It is Ganguly's first-ever stint as head coach, and it started with setbacks as the Capitals crashed to defeats in their first two matches. But under guidance, the franchise fought back and has now qualified for the final.

Ganguly has been praised for his tactical impact and leadership. Such qualities were already known during his stint as India captain. His tactical ideas were best justified during Pretoria's Qualifier 1 win vs Sunrisers. Chasing 171 runs, they reached 172/3 in 18.3 overs as Dewald Brevis slammed an unbeaten knock of 75* runs off 38 balls, laced with four fours and seven sixes.