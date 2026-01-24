'Can I do it again?’ Ishan Kishan reveals the question that sparked his Raipur revival

After his long absence from international cricket, Ishan Kishan finally made his comeback in the ongoing T20I series between India and New Zealand. In the first T20I, Kishan was dismissed for just eight off five balls, prompting criticism. But then he justified the decision in the second T20I in Raipur, receiving the Player of the Match award in a seven-wicket victory. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Kishan was also asked about his comeback, and he had the perfect response to it. India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during the second T20I. (PTI)

"I asked myself one question, can I do it again or not? And I had a very clear answer. I felt I could bat through the innings and play good shots. I just needed to get runs somewhere to answer my questions. Even if I got out, I just wanted to play good cricket, that was it," he said.

Kishan was in sensational form on Friday. He arrived at the crease when India were stuttering at 6/1 after Sanju Samson's (6) dismissal in the first over of the run chase. But he made sure to counter-attack, getting a blistering 21-ball half-century inside the powerplay. He eventually departed for 76 off 32 balls, laced with 11 fours and four sixes, also striking at 237.50.