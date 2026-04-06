Kevin Pietersen says ECB turned on him over IPL, claims England career ended too early: ‘I made big sacrifices’

Kevin Pietersen has reignited one of English cricket’s longest-running fault lines, claiming that his association with the IPL cost him the back end of an England career he believes should have lasted far longer. Speaking in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the former England and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter said the fallout triggered by the league ultimately turned the system against him. Kevin Pietersen speaks during a public event. (Vipin Kumar)

“I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That’s the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me,” Pietersen said. It is a loaded claim from a player who finished with 104 Tests, 8,181 runs and 23 hundreds for England before his international career ended in 2014, when he was still only 33.

Pietersen’s claim goes beyond regret Kevin Pietersen’s grievance is not just about hurt pride. It is about lost scale. During the interaction, he argued that his numbers should have climbed far beyond where they stopped. “I was 33 when my England career finished, 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and got 12,000-13,000 runs. That’s what I should have got,” he said. For a batter who remains among England’s leading Test run-scorers, that is less nostalgia than a statement of what he still thinks was left on the table.

The sharpest edge in Pietersen’s latest remarks is that he frames the IPL not as a side story, but as the central trigger in his collapse with the ECB. He also alleged that the board used sections of the media against him, saying: “The ECB used The Telegraph to go after me... I don’t want to go too deep into it.”

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But the fuller picture is more complicated than a simple “IPL ruined my career” line. Just days earlier, Pietersen had said the IPL also “saved” his career by giving him access to relationships and learning opportunities, particularly through Rahul Dravid. In that telling, the league improved him as a batter and expanded his cricketing world, even as his growing connection to it worsened the rift with English cricket’s power structure.

That contradiction is what makes the story stronger. Pietersen is not saying the IPL damaged him as a cricketer. He is saying it altered his priorities, exposed a power struggle and accelerated a fallout that England never truly repaired. The league, in his view, both enriched his cricket and shortened his time in England. The standing actually reveals that the IPL resulted in both the making and unmaking of Kevin Pietersen.