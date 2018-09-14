Pietersen urges England to drop Broad and Jennings for Sri Lanka tour

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has urged selectors to axe pacer Stuart Broad and opener Keanton Jennins from the squad for England’s forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Pietersen reasoned that in the past, Broad has been unable to replicate his home form on overseas tours while southpaw Jennings ‘cannot bat’ and therefore, the duo should not travel with the squad to the island nation.

“I would have dropped him (Broad) last winter,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Talksport. “He doesn’t perform that well away from home. He had one good Ashes series and what he delivered for England in the big Ashes series last year was hopeless. I’ve been on tours of the sub-continent, he doesn’t like touring the sub-continent so it wouldn’t surprise me and it would be a very good move if they dropped him.”

“Jennings can’t bat, I’m sorry. They are going to have to find somebody else. Cook is a big loss. I know he has been wishy-washy over the last couple of months but he finished on a fairy tale ending, which is brilliant for him but to replace that kind of guy at the top of the order, it is going to be difficult,” he added.

Also Read: Trevor Bayliss confirms nervous wait for Jennings ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Pietersen’s comments came after the completion of India’s tour of England, where Broad finished as the third highest wicket-taker in the five-match Test series. The pacer scalped 16 wickets in five matches, with only Ishant Sharma (18) and James Anderson (24) being ahead of him in the list.

While as for Jennings, he had a nightmare outing against India as he could muster only 163 runs in 9 innings, at an average of just over 18 and highest score being 46.

England are scheduled to play 5 ODIs, 3 Tests and 1 T20I in Sri Lanka, starting October 10. The ‘Three Lions’ will also play two practice games before the start of the ODI series.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:07 IST