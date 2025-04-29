Kevin Pietersen wrecked with hard-hitting response for not making place for Natarajan: ‘You deserve applause if you’re…'

Delhi Capitals have played quality cricket this season so far, but they are still being scrutinised for not playing T Natarajan. The Delhi-based franchise has rejuvenated its squad this season by retaining just three players from last season. The auction strategy has worked for them as they have won six matches out of nine so far, but one player whom they bought for a whopping INR 10.75 crore has yet to play a game for them. Natarajan was one of the best pacers in the league last year, where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and claimed 19 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.06. T Natarajan is yet to make a place in the XI for Delhi Capitals so far this season.(X Image and Delhi Capitals Image)

With Mitchell Starc leading the DC pace attack, the team management has been rigid about not playing two left-arm pacers in the XI. Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Dushmantha Chameera have had their chances, but Natarajan has only warmed the bench so far. After the defeat against RCB, Kevin Pietersen suggested that Natarajan doesn't fit into their plans at the moment for the playing XI.

“We can only play 12 players, one being an impact player. And if you can tell me where he fits in at the moment, you would help us,” Pietersen said in a press conference.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was critical of the Capitals' management for not giving Natarajan a chance.

"You lost the last match in Delhi very badly, and there were questions in that. What did you do with (Mitchell) Starc's over? It wasn't understandable at all. The second thing I didn't understand is that they are not playing T Natarajan. Kevin Pietersen said they are unable to make a place for him and asked where he can be placed," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“Keep Mukesh Kumar out and play T Natarajan”

Chopra provided a solution to DC and asked them to play Natarajan in place of Mukesh. He also took a dig at Pietersen's statement and said they deserve applause for not making room for a player they signed for INR 10.75 crore.

"Why are you not able to keep him? Keep Mukesh Kumar out and play T Natarajan. You might play him this evening. You bought him for INR 10 crore, if my memory is serving me right. You deserve applause if you are unable to create a place for a player you bought for INR 10 crore. I feel you should play him this evening," he added.