‘King will sleep on pitch’: Babar Azam hammered by fans for feasting at Peshawar Zalmi's pre-PSL dinner

The Pakistan Super League is set to begin a landmark 10th season, but there has been a hint of social media-generated controversy on its eve. A video shared by Peshawar Zalmi's social media handles showed a pre-tournament function for the team, with its players attending an event and being questioned about their diet and the food on offer. Babar Azam gets served at the pre-PSL dinner

The video shows high-profile players such as Babar Azam, in formal attire, at an outdoor seating venue, participating in a team dinner that included a big serving plate of biryani and a range of other food and soft drinks.

While the high-level athletes of any tournament are expected to have a strict nutritionist-controlled diet, the social media post did receive some flak for what it demonstrates about the standards for the Pakistan team and across the league.

While it is likely unfair to jump to conclusions about the diet and lifestyle of these athletes, several fans took issue with the image that such a video with its sugary and carbohydrate-heavy food presents. Some fans also pointed out how the video was simply meant to be an indication of team-bonding, and how food is meant to be a source of resepct and familial bond in Pakistan.

Babar hopes for star show in PSL season

The Pakistan cricket team has often come under fire for poor fitness levels compared to the best teams in the sport, with the Indian national teams stringent fitness regiments often being used as a barometer to compare against. The Pakistan national team has often also faced criticism for poor fielding and running between the wickets, which can be a physical problem on top of being a tactical one.

Peshawar Zalmi are set to begin their PSL campaign with a match at home against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday afternoon, set to be played in Rawalpindi. Fans were not happy with such a video being shared on the eve of the tournament beginning.

Peshawar have reached the finals of the PSL in each of the first nine editions of the tournament, but their failure to convert that into more than their solitary title has been a criticism of the team. Babar Azam, who joined the team in 2023, will captain the team as they look to end that trophyless run.

The PSL season gets underway on Friday evening with defending champions Islamabad United facing off against Lahore Qalandars.