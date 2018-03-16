Kings XI Punjab request BCCI to shift two Indian Premier League home matches

Cricket fans in the region may have to be content with just two Kings XI Punjab matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, as the franchise has requested the BCCI to shift two of its home games.

The Chandigarh airport will be shut from May 12-31 due to repair work and matches scheduled on May 12 against Kolkata Knight Riders and May 14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have to be shifted as cricketers won’t be able to travel by air during this period.

Confirming the development, a Kings XI official said, “We have sent a request to the BCCI regarding shifting the matches due to the fact that Chandigarh airport won’t be operational from May 14. However, we have not got a reply yet.”

The airport was closed for a fortnight from February 12-26 to increase the length of the runway to allow wide-bodied commercial aircraft to operate. The remaining expansion work will be undertaken during the 20-day closure in May.

Kings XI are scheduled to play four matches in Mohali, starting with the first game on May 4 against Mumbai Indians and May 6 against Rajasthan Royals. The matches on May 12 and May 14 can take a hit due to the Chandigarh airport’s closure. If this happens, fans won’t be able to see Virat Kohli in action as he is the RCB captain while KKR will be led by Dinesh Karthik.

Kings XI will play their other three home games at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on April 3 against Delhi Daredevils, April 15 against Chennai Super Kings and April 19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It remains to be seen whether Indore or some other venue will get the two Mohali matches. In the past too, Kings XI requested BCCI to shift their home games to Indore but BCCI did not approve it.