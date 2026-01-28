Kiwi bowlers search for ways to halt Abhishek’s march

Visakhapatnam: For the last two years, Abhishek Sharma has been the storm. And, given the kind of talent available in Indian cricket, it takes some ability to be able to do that. Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century in the third T20I. (AFP)

For his 152 runs in the T20 series against New Zealand, the left-handed opener has batted at a strike rate of 271. While making room to meet balls at impossible angles, the left-hander has been able to access the off side for maximum impact. After stepping out of the crease, he has swung so hard, that bowlers have lost their way. The bowlers have been left dazed and confused.

“Sorry, Abhishek Sharma? I am not aware of him,” Jacob Oram, New Zealand bowling coach, said in jest during his pre-match chat in Visakhapatnam.

The mayhem caused by Abhishek Sharma has dominated discussions in the New Zealand change room.

“Its very difficult, look at his strike rate. It’s very difficult to work out A, a hole in his game, B to execute,” Oram said. “While you appreciate how hard it is, it’s about still finding little things that we (bowlers) can improve. Whether that is a type of delivery or a decision made over bowling a delivery or an execution made. It’s about trying to get better.”

One of the conversations in the Kiwi planning room may have revolved around finding ways to react better when Abhishek steps out or goes leg-side. During his Guwahati spectacle, Abhishek was able to make room and access the off side at will. Have the Kiwi bowlers been guilty of following him too much, rather than bowling wider on the off side? Coaches and analysts will be keeping an eye, whether the pacers can find better answers against Abhishek.

“Sometimes it’s best to try to get him off strike, get him at the other end, and bowl to the other batter,” Lockie Ferguson quipped on Tuesday.

Ferguson may have said it in jest, but he might have unknowingly alluded to the slightly better decision making, his bowling coach was referring to. A dot ball here and there - Abhishek’s Guwahati fifty had none - could open up a chance to stall the other batter. So destructive has Abhishek been through his young career so far, the three of his fifties have come inside the Powerplay itself.

“Look, the Powerplay is changing,” Oram said. “You get this with every era. I have played with guys like Gilchrist, Sehwag and Jayasuriya who kind of did the same thing. It is a natural progression. You see the tendency for bowlers to have to catch up. As a bowling coach, that’s your challenge. There are plenty of discussions happening. We are not glazing over how he is playing. The thing is he is not the only one playing well, there’s Suryakumar and Kishan as well. Abhishek is in outstanding form, hitting it clean and lets hope we can reproduce what we did in game two, and get him out first ball.”

Abhishek has grown to become a big part of India’s ultra-aggressive batting template which demands a focus on boundaries. With a strengthened bowling attack, with the return of Ferguson, New Zealand hope to be able to pose better questions.

Ferguson’s extra pace may give Abhishek something new to think about. The express pacer sweated it out in a long bowling net at ACA-VDCA stadium bowling a healthy dose of bouncers. Abhishek can play the upper cut, we know. But a 150 kph bowler can still induce a false stroke. It will be one of the appetizing mini-battles to watch.

“I love bowling quick. I’m pretty vocal about that and supporting the fast bowlers who bowl quick. So, it’s something I’ll keep working at. It’s part of the reason I’m sure that I’m selected more often than not,” Ferguson said. “Of course, I’ve got variations. Every bowler has variations. But it’s mainly trying to focus on what your strength is.”