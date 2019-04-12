IPL 2019 - KKR Predicted XI against Delhi Capitals: Dinesh Karthik holds key

Kolkata Knight Riders are back home and now they will aim to bounce back from the annihilation handed to them by the Chennai Super Kings. They have batsmen in their batting order who keep attacking on all cylinders and hence, the collapse against CSK was not completely out of the picture.

However, now they have to also think about a plan B and keep their tactics flexible if things do not work out for them as planned. The biggest good news for them is that they play the next three matches at home in a matter of five days. They have the side for the conditions and if they get on a roll, Dinesh Karthik and his team will be very close to qualifying for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: KKR vs DC Live score, IPL 2019 Match 26 at Eden Gardens

“We’ve seen that this pitch is always been our strength, we’ve played to our strength. Our batsmen have enjoyed pace on the ball. So I feel if you stick to your basics, you don’t need to come up with any special plan. You just need to play good cricket and I feel when you pay quality bowlers, it’s how well you bat and the more cricketing shots you play, the more productive it is,” batting coach of KKR, Abhishek Nayar, said before the match.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik has looked good in patches this season, but has managed only 91 runs at a strike rate of 118.18 in five innings this season - which is his worst start to an IPL season since 2015. He needs to step up and anchor the middle order so that the other stroke-makers around him keep attacking right through the innings.

Here is how KKR might line up for the match against Delhi Capitals:

Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 13:25 IST