KKR Predicted XI vs RR: Prasidh might make way for Harbhajan or Kuldeep as Knight Riders look to avert fourth defeat

The Kolkata Knight Riders began the IPL 2021 on an emphatic note, winning the opening contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets. But ever since that resounding start, the two-time champions have shown a slump in form early in the tournament to lose the next three games in a row. Their inability to finish the game against Mumbai Indians led to a lot of criticism, but with their batting failing to click twice more against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, it is time for some soul searching.

Against CSK, KKR's top order was shredded when they were reduced to 31/5, before an inspiring rearguard effort from the middle and lower order lifted them to reduce the margin of defeat to 18 runs. The combined efforts from Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins were a lesson how KKR have depth in batting, but it needs more support from the top order, which currently cannot seem to crack the code. Their next opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, are in a similar boat, and there can't be a more opportune time for KKR to rediscover their mojo. Here is a look at the Probable XI KKR may field tonight.

1 Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill was out for a duck against CSK, but he is too good a talent to let go. The youngster has gotten starts in three games out of four and it would be cruel for the KKR management to drop him. Gill must use his India experience to give KKR a good start at the top, which he so far has been unable to achieve.

2 Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has been the in-form top order batsman for KKR, having hit two half-centuries from four matches. In the last game, by the looks of it, the pressure of a stiff target got the better of him but expect the KKR opener to get some runs going at the run-fest that Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has turned out to be so far.

3 Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is a fidgety player, but one who is also very effective. The biggest challenge he needs to ace is to not throw away starts. Tripathi's last effective knock was an 80 he scored last year. Time is running out for him in the middle order but a pivotal knock here against an under-fire RR can help his case.

4 Andre Russell: Andre Russell put on quite the show the other night against CSK, hammering 54 off just 22 balls with three fours and six sixes. Had it not been for a brain-fade moment that led to his dismissal, Russell's muscle and terrific hitting could have given CSK the jitters. Having finally hit form, KKR should think of making Russell bat higher.

5 Eoin Morgan (Captain): World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan has not had the greatest of runs with the bat or as captain. With scores of 2, 7, 29 and 7, Morgan's form has been a bit of a concern for KKR. He is a terrific T20 batsman and if he's batting at No. 4, he needs to get going or promote other batsmen above him.

6 Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper): One of the most experienced batsmen, Dinesh Karthik showed glimpses of his explosive batting in the last game against CSK, smashing 40 off 24 with four fours and two sixes. He needs to continue batting with the same intensity as that's when he's most dangerous. A batting promotion may not be a bad idea for KKR to maximize Karthik's utilization.

7 Sunil Narine: The niggle no longer persists and Sunil Narine is good to go. Narine picked up 1/31 against CSK but his figures aren't a true picture of how good he looked. The variations were back and he often surprised Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad with his stock deliveries. The more he bowls, the better he will get.

8 Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins once again proved his credentials as he nearly pulled off a stunning chase for KKR. Had he not had a shortage of batting partners, who knows… he could have done the unthinkable. However, Cummins the bowler went for plenty against CSK, leaking 58 runs from his four overs. That needs to change of KKR are to keep RR to a minimum.

9 Harbhajan Singh: Prasidh Krishna went wicketless for 49 runs, and it wouldn't be the worst of decisions if KKR replace him with off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was left out of the previous game. Harbhajan is most effective when opening the bowling or operating inside the Powerplay. Playing an extra spinner could benefit KKR against RR, whose top order is also guilty of not scoring runs.

10 Varun Chakravarthy: CSK pummeled KKR for 220 runs, of which only 27 came off Varun Chakravarthy's four overs. The off-spinner has been in fine form, getting wickets early and keeping the batsmen quiet. With RR's batsmen already struggling, Chakravarthy would prove to be an ace up Morgan's sleeves

11 Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Young Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled just two overs against CSK and gave away 25 runs. KKR must look to utilise Nagarkoti more as a bowler. Nagarkoti is a decent batsman and the Knight Riders could also benefit from his batting even though he is expected to bat last.