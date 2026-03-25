KKR replace Harshit Rana with former RCB pacer, Gujarat Titans rope in Kulwant Khejroliya as replacement player

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed Navdeep Saini as the replacement for Harshit Rana, who will miss the entire IPL 2026 season following a recent knee injury. The right-arm pacer, formerly played for RCB and RR, joins KKR for INR 75 lakh. Saini has taken 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches so far and has also claimed 23 wickets in international cricket, bringing firepower to the KKR bowling attack. His inclusion aims to bolster the pace department and provide a steady option for the franchise, as they have suffered an injury crisis in the camp. Kulwant Khejroliya has been signed for INR 30 lakh. (X Image)

Meanwhile, Harshit had established himself as a vital part of KKR’s pace attack, contributing significantly to their 2024 title-winning campaign with 19 wickets. The franchise backed him by retaining him for INR 4 crore last season, and he continued his strong form, adding 15 more wickets while representing KKR, cementing his role as a key strike bowler.

On being named KKR’s replacement for Harshit, Saini called it a moment of personal revival, saying he was overwhelmed by the news and highlighting the hard work and persistence that have carried him through the ups and downs of the past few years.

“When I came to know about it last night, I didn’t know how to react. I have been working hard and manifested it. It’s a revival for me as I have gone through ups and downs in the last two-three years,” said Saini.

Earlier, KKR roped in left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for an injured Akash Deep ahead of the next season. Uncapped in the IPL, Saurabh has been wicketless in his three T20 appearances and has not played full-fledged competitive cricket for almost two and a half years at the senior level.