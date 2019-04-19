KKR vs RCB, IPL 2019: Dale Steyn breathes fire in the nets ahead of Kolkata clash – Watch

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is all-set for his season debut when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

RCB received a massive shot in the arm when Steyn was roped in as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile. Steyn joined the team after RCB’s loss against MI and looked in good rhythm during a training session on the eve of clash against Kolkata.

The official handle of RCB posted a video of Steyn taking apart a practice stump and the post read: “NOT #TBT. #SteynGun”.

RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra revealed that Steyn is in contention for a place in the RCB playing XI against KKR. During the pre-match press conference, Nehra said: “He (Steyn) has a high chance of playing tomorrow (Friday). He is a very experienced campaigner. We have all seen him doing so well not only in Test cricket but for other franchises also.”

If he does make it into the line-up, Steyn will be making his IPL comeback after a gap of two years. He last played for Gujarat Lions (in only a single match) back in 2016. The South African has played for RCB in the past - he was part of the franchise where he played 28 matches between 2008 and 2010 and picked up 27 wickets.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:51 IST