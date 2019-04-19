KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli scores historic ton against Kolkata Knight Riders
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday as he slammed his fifth century in the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. Thanks to this ton, the Indian cricket team skipper is now just one hundred behind Chris Gayle who holds the record for scoring most centuries in the tournament.
Virat Kohli’s highest IPL scores since his 4th three figure score in May 2016:
100 (58) v KKR (Kolkata) 2019 **
92* (62) v MI (Wankhede) 2018
84 (49) v KKR (Bangalore) 2019
70 (40) v DD (Delhi) 2018
68* (44) v KKR (Bangalore) 2018
Kohli opened the innings along with Parthiv Patel and the RCB skipper was there at the crease till the last ball of the innings when he was finally dismissed by Harry Gurney for 100.
Virat Kohli last three innings against KKR:
68* (44) @ Bangalore 2018
84 (49) @ Bangalore 2019
100 (58) @ Kolkata 2019 **
Kohli took his time at the start of the innings as he brought up his fifty in 40 deliveries but the next 17 balls of the innings produced 50 runs. The innings was adorned with 9 fours and four maximums.
The RCB skipper looked comfortable against the KKR bowlers and he started attacking them from the very first over. He took special liking to Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav as he slammed them for a number of boundaries and he was able to reach his century with yet another four in the penultimate ball of the innings.
Kohli was supported well by Moeen Ali (66 off 28 balls) as RCB posted 213/4 in 20 overs at the Eden Gardens.
First Published: Apr 19, 2019 21:52 IST