KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli takes a juggling catch to dismiss Shubman Gill - Watch

Virat Kohli was in top form as he slammed his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Friday and then he followed it up with a brilliant catch to dismiss Shubman Gill.

Steyn pitched it up on the final ball of the fifth over and Gill tried to hit the ball over the head of the mid-off fielder.

However, the youngster was unable to connect properly and it looked like Kohli will be able to catch it comfortably. The RCB skipper fluffed his lines on the first attempt but was able to gather it on the rebound with his left hand.

Earlier, Kohli notched up his fifth century in the Indian Premier League while Moeen Ali too struck a belligerent fifty to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a mammoth 213/4 in 20 overs.

Put into bat first in a must-win tie, Kohli took 58 balls to bring up his first ton of the season with the help of nine fours and four sixes. Moeen Ali, meanwhile, bludgeoned a 28-ball 66 (4x5, 6x6), as the pair added 90 runs for the third wicket off just 43 balls.

After Ali’s dismissal, Kohli joined hands with Marcus Stoinis (17* off 8) for a 64-run fourth wicket partnership as the visitors amassed 143 runs in the last 10 overs to flatten the home team.

For KKR, India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable day with figures of 1/59 from 4 overs.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 22:51 IST