KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, Chepauk pitch report and fantasy XI
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Both teams have produced sensational performances this season, ranging from high-scoring carnage to defending moderate targets.
It will be a colossal battle of two titans in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 as the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have produced sensational performances this season, ranging from high-scoring carnage to defending moderate targets.
Kolkata Knight Riders will enter with their crown as the two-time former champions of the league in their fourth final. On the other hand, the Orange Army will look to win their second title in the prestigious league after having won back in 2016 and finished runner-up in 2018.
Table-toppers KKR had a direct entry to the final after beating SRH in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, the latter had to contest in Qualifier 2 as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals to stage another clash against Kolkata in the final.
KKR likely XI (if batting first)
Rahmanullah Gurbaaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
KKR likely XI (if bowling first)
Rahmanullah Gurbaaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Players
Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford
SRH likely XI (if batting first)
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH likely XI (if bowling first)
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan
Impact Players
T. Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Head-to-head
Both the teams have played against each other on 27 occasions where the Kolkata Knight Riders have won on 18 occasions against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two-time former champions have also won their previous two meetings against the Orange Army including the recent Qualifier 1 win this week. While this the first meeting between both the teams in a final, they have met four times in playoffs where it is 2 wins each for both of them.
Pitch Report
The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host its third final in the history of IPL as well as its ninth match of this season. The Chennai-based venue is considered a difficult surface to bat on and provides help to spinners and slow bowlers. The ground has typically favoured teams batting second this season but the second qualifier played between RR and SRH saw the latter winning the match where they batted first.
Overall, the venue has hosted 84 matches where 49 matches have been won by teams batting first and 35 matches have gone down in favour of teams batting second.
Fantasy XI
Openers: Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma
Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Heinrich Klassen, Nitish Kumar Reddy
All-rounder: Sunil Narine (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, T. Natarajan
