Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'KL Rahul didn't look that fluid but…': Pujara assesses DC star's redemption and ‘baggage from the past’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 23, 2025 05:35 PM IST

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praise on KL Rahul for not carrying the baggage from the past and enjoying his batting at the moment.

KL Rahul continues to redeem himself in T20 cricket as the talismanic batter played another match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Lucknow. The wicketkeeper batter has been the man in form for Delhi this season, which has helped them maintain a strong position in the playoffs race. The former LSG skipper returned to his old venue, silenced the crowd with his record-breaking 57*, and aligned DC on points with Gujarat Titans at 12 points each. He completed 5000 runs in IPL during his half-century against LSG and became the fastest to do so in 130 innings.

KL Rahul has been performing consistently well for Delhi this season.(AFP)
KL Rahul has been performing consistently well for Delhi this season.(AFP)

Rahul spent three years at LSG, where he led them to the playoffs in their first two seasons - 2022 and 2023, but the franchise saw a dip in 2024 and finished seventh. The underwhelming show last season led to a tainted relationship between Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka. In a video that went viral on social media, Goenka was seen publicly reprimanding the former Lucknow captain after a defeat.

However, he has redeemed himself since joining Delhi and has been a consistent performer for them this season with 323 runs in seven innings.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praise on Rahul for not carrying the baggage from the past and enjoying his batting at the moment.

"Just move on, don't carry any baggage from the past. And that's a good thing. KL is a mature player. Last couple of years, he's been batting well across formats," Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut.

"He doesn't want to think about the past and wants to enjoy his batting and be in his zone, rather than think about what went wrong when he was playing for the LSG team. It's good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the Indian team. Because, lately, he is someone the India team also relies on, the way he's batting."

“KL Rahul looks a lot more mature now”

Rahul has provided the much-needed stability to Delhi's middle-order, which has allowed them to control the game both batting first and second.

Pujara also feels that Rahul has redeemed himself this season and is playing with a lot of maturity.

"He looks a lot more mature now and understands his game very well. We've seen a different KL Rahul this season. When he started [against LSG], he didn't look that fluid, but he still picked it up," he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'KL Rahul didn't look that fluid but…': Pujara assesses DC star's redemption and ‘baggage from the past’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On