Home / Cricket / ‘KL Rahul doesn’t believe in himself. He doesn't know...': Sunil Gavaskar's hard-hitting assessment

‘KL Rahul doesn’t believe in himself. He doesn't know...': Sunil Gavaskar's hard-hitting assessment

cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:21 AM IST

Rahul has gone out on both the outside and inside edges in this World Cup so far but does he really have any technical faults? Gavaskar thinks the problem is in the mindset. The former captain of India believes Rahul does not have enough belief in his abilities.

India's KL Rahul walks after getting out during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Netherlands(ANI)
India's KL Rahul walks after getting out during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Netherlands(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

One of the striking features of India's only practice session ahead of the must-win T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Adelaide was the long chat between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul where the former India captain did the majority of the talking. With scores of 0, 9 and 9 against Pakistan, the Netherlands and South Africa, Rahul has had a torrid World Cup so far. On the other hand, Kohli, along with Suryakumar Yadav, has been India's most prolific run-scorer in the tournament so far. It was wonderful to see Kohli donning the coach's hat and trying to iron out the wrinkles in the vice-captain's technique. And who better than Kohli to do it? He is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is and is also India's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup.

Reacting to Kohli's chat with Rahul, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said Kohli could be telling Rahul about being tight outside the off stump. "He's (Kohli) the senior player, has bags of runs in every format, this has been his favourite ground, and he'll be able to tell him what to do. I think he was trying to say that the ball outside off stump could cause trouble to anybody early in the innings when you are not certain about your off stump. You are not certain where the ball is gonna move. You tend to play at deliveries which you would otherwise leave and in this format, you can't afford to leave deliveries. He's got out a couple of times dragging the ball onto his stumps, at Perth, the extra bounce did him but he's a class act, let's not forget that," Gavaskar said in India Today.

Rahul has gone out on both the outside and inside edges in this World Cup so far but does he really have any technical faults? Gavaskar thinks the problem is in the mindset. The former captain of India believes Rahul does not have enough belief in his abilities.

"Every time I see Rahul not scoring runs, I get the impression, he does not actually know the kind of ability he has. He doesn't seem to believe in himself. He is a fabulous player and has loads of ability. He's got to start saying 'I'm gonna go and knock the stuffing out of the ball'. He's got to have that kind of attitude. I want him to swagger. It will make a whole difference," he added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kl rahul sunil gavaskar t20 world cup + 1 more
kl rahul sunil gavaskar t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out