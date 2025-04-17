KL Rahul’s masterstroke, quickly signals Axar Patel for Mitchell Starc plan in unseen clip from DC’s win vs RR

Wednesday night (April 16, 2025) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium belonged to Mitchell Starc, who was involved in not one but two back-to-back instances of heroism as Delhi Capitals prevailed in the nail-biting Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals. However, a fresh clip on social media showed that Starc was involved in another game-changing moment, although the credit went to wicketkeeper KL Rahul for his act. KL Rahul and Axar Patel during IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi(PTI)

It happened on the second ball of the 14th over in Rajasthan’s chase of 189 in New Delhi when Kuldeep Yadav was up against Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had already scored his fifty. Right before the second ball, Rahul suddenly signalled captain Axar Patel before he made a subtle adjustment to Starc’s fielding position at long-on. And the plan was bang on.

Kuldeep dished out a tossed-up delivery to Jaiswal, and the batter could not find the elevation as he holed it out to Starc. The move played a decisive role as Rajasthan failed to chase down the target in 20 overs and instead matched the total to force a tie-breaker, where Starc showed his mastery yet again to beat the visitors.

Delhi rise to top spot

The stunning win at home sent Delhi back to the top spot on the points table. They now have five wins in six matches thus far, leaving them with 10 points. They had won four games in a row since the start of the 18th edition of the IPL, before Mumbai Indians beat them last week at home. But they bounced back to winning ways on Wednesday. Rajasthan, meanwhile, stayed at the eighth spot in the table with just two wins in seven games.

Delhi will play their next game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will return home to host Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on the same date.