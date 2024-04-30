KL Rahul out of T20 World Cup race as Sanju Samson finds two fresh competitors ahead of India squad announcement: Report

The biggest debate surrounding the potential T20 World Cup squad for Team India among the veteran cricketers and experts has been around the wicketkeeping spot. While Rishabh Pant made himself a certainty as the first-choice wicketkeeper following his exploits in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, the discussion has solely pertained to the backup position, with the battle boiling down to picking Sanju Samson or KL Rahul. However, a fresh report ahead of the squad announcement by the BCCI's selection committee indicated that Rahul has fallen out of contention for the race to bag the second wicketkeeping position, with the selectors pondering upon two fresh options alongside Samson for the role. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during the toss ceremony before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match(PTI)

As many as six wicketkeepers set out for the race to bag the two possible spots in the 15-member India squad when the 2024 season of the IPL kicked off last month. Jitesh Sharma, who was featured in most of India's matches across the three T20I series they played after the ODI World Cup in November, was the frontrunner for the position after impressing with his finishing skills.

However, the wait remained on the much-anticipated return of Pant, who was out of action for 15 months owing to his recovery from a tragic car accident. The other competitors included Jurel, who put on an impressive show in the Test series against England earlier this year, and Ishan Kishan, who was the first-choice option in Pant's absence before the team management expressed Jitesh as their preference.

After 47 matches in IPL 2024, Pant emerged as a surety for the selectors, while the likes of Jurel and Jitesh fell out of the reckoning owing to a poor run of form in the tournament. This implied that the battle for the second wicketkeeping spot was down to Samson versus Rahul.

According to a report in Indian Express, Rahul is unlikely to be considered for the role as the selectors are unwilling to accommodate another top-order batter in the lineup, which already comprises Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. And it might be the same for Samson as well, who has batted at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals this season.

The RR skipper has so far had his best IPL season in terms of performance, scoring 385 runs, the most among the Indian wicketkeeping options,at a strike rate of 161. His presence in the middle order would benefit India, given his performance against spin in T20 cricket. However, the report explains that the selectors are searching for specialist options for No. 5, 6 and 7 which is why the likes of Jitesh and Jurel are back in contention for a spot in the World Cup squad.

In nine matches for Punjab Kings, Jitesh has only scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 125.49, while Jurel amassed 102 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 134.21, although it includes a match-winning knock of 52* under pressure in RR's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants.