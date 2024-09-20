KL Rahul played 'without purpose', told to improve his 'temperament' in stern message after 1st innings failure

Team India's batting order endured a poor outing in the first innings of the opening Test of the series against Bangladesh on Thursday. The side was left reeling at 37/3 shortly after being asked to bat first under overcast conditions in Chennai, and despite the rescue operation from Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39), India had another challenge to overcome as the play continued. KL Rahul walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (PTI)

Following Pant's departure, regular wickets began to fall again, with KL Rahul's departure on 16 putting India under pressure again; the side was left reeling at 144/6 before Ravichandran Ashwin, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, produced a masterclass in counter-attacking batting, taking India to a strong score of 339/6 by the end of the day's play.

However, India's poor effort with the bat didn't go unnoticed and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about KL Rahul in particular, addressing his recurring ‘temperamental’ issues after his failure in the first innings. Despite having made a comeback to the Test side after missing the England series, the right-handed batter seemed a shadow of his former self as he failed to settle in on a challenging pitch.

Manjrekar, in his assessment, noted that this has been a familiar pattern throughout Rahul's career. While Rahul delivered a brilliant 86 in his last Test outing against England, he didn't look comfortable throughout his stay at the crease in the Chennai Test. Manjrekar highlighted the inconsistency in Rahul’s temperament, suggesting that even when the runs come, the batter often appears uneasy.

"Completely understandable that they went for KL Rahul, It was just about experience, class, and recent form - the century in South Africa and an 80 in the only Test he played against England. But this is KL Rahul's story; it is amazing that he plays a brilliant innings at the Test level, and in the next two to three innings, it seems like he has got a pair in the last Test. Even when you saw him bat today, it almost seemed an innings without purpose," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"That is more of a temperamental problem with KL Rahul that has plagued him for 50 Test matches because the numbers that he has, while he has got some brilliant hundreds, an average of 34 with quite a few 100s in testing conditions tells you about his temperament, which we got a look at today as well," the former right-hand batter added.

India eye 400+ score

In the first session of Day 2, India did face an early blow as Jadeja was dismissed without adding a run to his previous day's score of 86, but Ashwin continued to stay strong in the middle. Akash Deep joined Ashwin at the crease, and by the time of writing, India had reached 366/7 in 88 overs.