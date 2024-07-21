KL Rahul set to leave LSG ahead of IPL 2025, RCB reunion on cards: Report

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is reportedly set to part ways with the franchise ahead of the start of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before the upcoming season, the IPL will witness a mega auction, and the tournament's governing council has yet to finalise the rules of retention for each franchise. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka with captain KL Rahul after losing to DC during IPL 2024(@mufaddal_vohra/ X)

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Rahul's relationship with LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka has taken a turn for the worse. Speculations about Rahul's move began after a video went viral on social media showing Goenka having an animated discussion with the team captain after LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow during an IPL 2024 game.

Days after the incident, Goenka quashed the rumours of a rift between him and Rahul after he hosted the LSG captain for a dinner at his home in Delhi. In the then internet-breaking moment, Rahul and Goenka warmly embraced each other as the LSG skipper flashed a big smile.

Later, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener also brushed aside all the speculations around the incident, saying that there have been no discussions about Rahul's future as the franchise leader. He said: "I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us."

Despite the two and the franchise members denying rumours of a rift, the incident did alter the dynamics between Rahul and Goenka, which had sparked possibilities of the India star parting ways with LSG before the 2025 IPL season.

The report in the national daily further speculated that Rahul could reunite with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next season, with the franchise in the hunt for an Indian player to lead the side. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, 40, who joined RCB in 2022 as the skipper replacing Virat Kohli, does not have age on his side. And, with RCB looking towards a long-term plan, Rahul could prove to be a worthy option.

Rahul started his IPL career at RCB in 2013, and was later part of the 2016 squad that made the final.