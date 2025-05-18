KL Rahul walked out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the match against Gujarat Titans and delivered a statement innings that could reshape Delhi Capitals’ run-in in the business end of IPL 2025. Shifted back to the top after weeks of floating in the middle order, the 32-year-old unfurled a silken 60-ball century, his first for DC and the fifth of an IPL career that now places him second on the all-time Indian list behind only Virat Kohli (8). KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans(AFP)

It was also the first hundred by a right-hander in the 2025 season, reaffirming Rahul’s knack for timing his peaks just when the spotlight grows harshest.

Most IPL hundreds

Virat Kohli - 8

Jos Buttler - 7

Chris Gayle - 6

KL Rahul - 5

Shubman Gill - 4

The knock began in typical KL fashion: a squared-up Siraj short ball punched behind point, a crisp cut, then a languid on-drive that teased the rope before crossing it. Having spent the first half of the campaign shuttling between Nos. 3 and 5, Rahul looked determined to exploit the fielding restrictions. When Kagiso Rabada erred short in the fifth over, Rahul pulled him into the second tier; two balls later, a length delivery was lofted effortlessly over long-off.

By the time he reached a 35-ball fifty, sweeping Rashid Khan with ease, Delhi were roaring at 92/1.

Rahul pressed harder after reaching his fifty. He smashed Sai Kishore’s left-arm spin with inside-out drives and inventively swept a Prasidh Krishna slower ball over short fine for four. Importantly, he rotated strike almost every delivery between boundaries, ensuring the Gujarat Titans’ attack never regained rhythm. Only 23 of his first hundred runs were dots; 38 came in fours and sixes, the rest in brisk singles and twos.

The century arrived in the 19th over, fittingly via another towering straight six off Prasidh; a bottom-handed shot through midwicket. Delhi Capitals eventually finished at a strong 199/4 in 20 overs, with Rahul remaining unbeaten for 112 off 65 deliveries.