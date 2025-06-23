KL Rahul smashes first Test century in almost 18 months, Shubman Gill cannot help but applaud: ‘High class stuff’

KL Rahul might have been kicking himself in the first innings of the Headingley Test against England after he failed a rash shot. After doing all the hard work, the right-hander threw his wicket away as he chased a wide delivery off the bowling of Brydon Carse. As a result, he walked back to the dressing room for 42. However, KL Rahul was a man possessed in the second innings as he helped India solidify their position in the first Test of the five-match series. India vs England, 1st Test: KL Rahul smashes his ninth hundred as the visitors solidify their position in Headingley. (AP)

Rahul, 33, brought up his ninth Test century on Day 4 of the ongoing first match. He brought up the milestone off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir in the 62nd over of the game. The right-hander took 202 balls to bring up the three-figure mark.

This is KL Rahul's first Test ton in almost 18 months. He had last scored a century against South Africa in the Centurion Test in December 2023. Out of his nine Test hundreds, eight have been as an opener for Rahul.

The senior batter has arguably had the best technique among all batters in the Headingley Test, and finally, he has been rewarded for his hard work and determination. Upon reaching the milestone, Rahul took his helmet off and soaked in the applause of the Headingley crowd.

The India captain, Shubman Gill, also had a bright smile on his face as he applauded the feat of KL Rahul. “High-class stuff from a high-class player. What an absolute joy to watch,” said Nasseer Hussain on commentary.

“Just a beautiful cover drive, that's how he got to a wonderful hundred,” said Michael Atherton.

This is KL Rahul's third hundred in England. He is the only Indian opening batter to have three centuries in the UK. He now averages close to 40 in the country.

On Day 3, Rahul helped India not lose wickets in a cluster. After the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Rahul retrieved India's innings along with Sai Sudharsan (30). Rahul kept moving the scoreboard along, and England bowlers were unable to create pressure and curb the run flow.

On Day 4, Brydon Carse struck in the very first over as he dismissed India captain Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant then joined Rahul in the middle and the duo had to toil hard as England bowlers did not give away any easy freebies.

However, after grinding it out in the first hour, Rahul unleashed his wide array of shots. He was helped by Harry Brook as the England batter dropped a sitter in the slips. Pant and Rahul then eventually saw out the first session.

In the second session, Rahul and Pant tried to score aggressively. The England attack had no answers, and eventually, Rahul reached the three-figure mark in the 62nd over of the second innings.

India in the driver's seat in the Headingley Test

The Shubman Gill-led India are completely in the driver's seat owing to Rahul and Pant's heroics in the second innings of the Headingley Test. India's lead has gone past the 200-run mark.

The Headingley pitch has also not deteriorated, and India would look to give England a target of more than 400 runs.

It must be mentioned that KL Rahul started opening the batting again in the longest format in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the Perth Test against Australia.

He was dropped down the order once Rohit decided to open the batting in the Melbourne Test. However, Rohit's retirement from Tests paved the way once again for Rahul to open the batting.