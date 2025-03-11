KL Rahul to miss one or two IPL matches for Delhi Capitals in 2025 edition: Report

With IPL 2025 scheduled to begin on March 22, KL Rahul is set to miss the first few fixtures for Delhi Capitals. The India wicketkeeper-batter was recently in action at the Champions Trophy 2025, helping his side to victory in the final against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. Indian players celebrate the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.(Surjeet Yadav)

Rahul was picked ahead of Pant in the playing XI throughout the tournament and he justified his selection with ever-reliant performances.

The 32-year-old has also improved his glove work, which was reflected during India's Champions Trophy campaign.

KL Rahul's likely absence explained

According to reports, he is expecting his first baby with wife Athiya Shetty in the summer of 2025. The pair married in 2023, and announced their first pregnancy on November 8, 2024. He will reportedly miss one or two fixtures for Delhi on the due date.

Rahul registered 140 runs during India's victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and was their clutch performer. He also donned the finisher role with ease, putting an end to criticism that he wasn't suited to the role. From four innings, he remained unbeaten on three instances, which shows his importance to the squad. In the semi-finals, he scored 42* against Australia, followed by an unbeaten 34*-run knock against New Zealand in the final.

He was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025, and was purchased by DC for ₹14 crores during the auction, from a base price of ₹2 crores.

He was DC's most expensive purchase in the IPL 2025 auction. Delhi also acquired the likes of Mitchell Starc ( ₹11.75 crores), T Natarajan ( ₹10.75 crores), Harry Brook ( ₹6.25 crores), Ashutosh Sharma ( ₹3.80 crores) and Faf du Plessis ( ₹2 crores). According to reports, Rahul is also expected to become DC's new captain after they released Rishabh Pant. Pant has been purchased by Rahul's former team LSG.

Rahul's wife Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty and director Mana Shetty. She has played leading roles in Hindi films like Hero, Mubakaran and Motichoor Chaknachoor.