Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KL Rahul to miss one or two IPL matches for Delhi Capitals in 2025 edition: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 11, 2025 06:09 AM IST

As per reports, KL Rahul is all set to miss one or two IPL 2025 matches for Delhi Capitals. 

With IPL 2025 scheduled to begin on March 22, KL Rahul is set to miss the first few fixtures for Delhi Capitals. The India wicketkeeper-batter was recently in action at the Champions Trophy 2025, helping his side to victory in the final against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai.

Indian players celebrate the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.(Surjeet Yadav)
Indian players celebrate the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.(Surjeet Yadav)

Rahul was picked ahead of Pant in the playing XI throughout the tournament and he justified his selection with ever-reliant performances.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's captaincy receives ultimate praise from Champions Trophy teammate: ‘Very difficult to manage 4 spinners’

The 32-year-old has also improved his glove work, which was reflected during India's Champions Trophy campaign.

KL Rahul's likely absence explained

According to reports, he is expecting his first baby with wife Athiya Shetty in the summer of 2025. The pair married in 2023, and announced their first pregnancy on November 8, 2024. He will reportedly miss one or two fixtures for Delhi on the due date.

Rahul registered 140 runs during India's victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and was their clutch performer. He also donned the finisher role with ease, putting an end to criticism that he wasn't suited to the role. From four innings, he remained unbeaten on three instances, which shows his importance to the squad. In the semi-finals, he scored 42* against Australia, followed by an unbeaten 34*-run knock against New Zealand in the final.

He was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025, and was purchased by DC for 14 crores during the auction, from a base price of 2 crores.

He was DC's most expensive purchase in the IPL 2025 auction. Delhi also acquired the likes of Mitchell Starc ( 11.75 crores), T Natarajan ( 10.75 crores), Harry Brook ( 6.25 crores), Ashutosh Sharma ( 3.80 crores) and Faf du Plessis ( 2 crores). According to reports, Rahul is also expected to become DC's new captain after they released Rishabh Pant. Pant has been purchased by Rahul's former team LSG.

Rahul's wife Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty and director Mana Shetty. She has played leading roles in Hindi films like Hero, Mubakaran and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On