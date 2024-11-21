Menu Explore
KL Rahul to open in absence of Rohit Sharma, but who replaces Shubman Gill? India likely XI vs Australia for 1st Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 21, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Team India will look to make a strong start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as the first Test begins on November 22 in Perth.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins with the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, a venue where Australia remains unbeaten, including a memorable victory against India in 2018. Both teams face unique challenges ahead of the five-match series, with India grappling with key absences and Australia looking to maintain their dominance at home.

India�s KL Rahul attends a practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 20, 2024, ahead of first cricket Test between Australia and India(AFP)
India will miss the services of captain Rohit Sharma, who is absent following the birth of his second child, and opener Shubman Gill, sidelined with a fractured thumb sustained during a simulation game at the WACA. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side in Rohit’s absence, and the skipper has confirmed that the final playing XI will only be revealed at the toss. However, the opening combination and the replacement for Gill at No. 3 remain critical talking points.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to open the innings, but who partners him remains uncertain. KL Rahul appears the preferred choice due to his experience and backing from head coach Gautam Gambhir, despite inconsistent performances for India A. Abhimanyu Easwaran, another contender, is expected to wait for his opportunity following a modest outing in the unofficial Tests. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal is poised to step in at No. 3, staying back in Australia as cover after a mixed run during the ‘A’ tour.

There is a possibility of Dhruv Jurel playing as a specialist batter, following his impressive outing in the second unofficial Test against Australia A, where he smashed half-centuries in both innings.

India could also see fresh faces in the lineup. Seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is tipped for a debut, offering balance in both departments. The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket and adds depth to the lower middle order. Among the pacers, Akash Deep is expected to share the new ball with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while Harshit Rana might need to bide his time.

As India aim to bounce back from a disappointing 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand, the Perth Test presents a fresh start. A victory here would not only boost their chances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive. With a spicy pitch awaiting, both teams are gearing up for a fiery contest.

India likely XI vs Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Akash Deep, Mohammed S

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
