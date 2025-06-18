KL Rahul told to grab the opportunity to emerge from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's shadows: 'It's 10 long years…'

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar emphasised that this is KL Rahul’s chance to step out from behind the towering presence of seniors like Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rohit Sharma, and truly establish himself as a leading figure in the Test side. With Kohli and Rohit having officially retired from the format, and Rahane and Pujara absent from the Test setup for the past few years, a new chapter has begun for India's red-ball squad. KL Rahul will open the innings for India in England Tests.(PTI)

Rahul has a decent Test record in English conditions, having scored 614 runs in 9 matches at an average of 34.11. His tally includes two well-crafted centuries, highlighting his ability to adapt and perform in challenging English conditions. He will be opening the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal on the tour and is expected to tackle the new ball in swinging conditions and set a platform for the middle order to capitalise on it.

Bangar, who has worked closely with Rahul during his tenure as India's head coach, said that for the past 10 years, he has played under the shadows of seniors, and now he has the chance to emerge from this.

"I think what he is expecting from himself is going to be extremely critical. Now that he has been with the team since 2014, it's 10 long years, he has the opportunity to come outside the shadows of maybe Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. He has always played under the shadow of these marquee players," he responded.

The former batting coach pointed out that with Rahul now one of the senior batters in the evolving lineup, he has a golden opportunity in the upcoming WTC cycle to assert his dominance and carve out a place for himself among the greats of Indian cricket.

"In this World Test Championship cycle, he can stamp his authority and make this phase his own. From that perspective, it's a very exciting phase for KL Rahul. If he does end up doing this, I think his name will also be taken in the same realm as the cricketing greats of the Indian fraternity who have played Test matches," Bangar elaborated.

‘Exciting phase for KL Rahul from hereon’

Rahul has proven himself in tough overseas conditions with centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa, and now an exciting phase has begun for him in red-ball cricket.

"So that's a huge opportunity for him, and he has got all the experience. Along with that, what should give him confidence is that he has scored hundreds under trying circumstances all around the globe. So, I believe exciting phase for KL Rahul from hereon," he observed.