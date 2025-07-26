'KL Rahul took his little notebook out': Nasser’s IPL 2025 chat reveals secret to India star's domination in England

KL Rahul delivered another composed innings under pressure in the second innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, standing tall after India were rocked early by a double blow. With two wickets falling inside the first five balls without a run on the board, Rahul, in partnership with captain Shubman Gill, led a much-needed fightback to steady the ship. His measured knock was capped by a well-earned half-century, as India continued to face an uphill battle to avoid defeat in Manchester. India's KL Rahul plays a shot on day four of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford(AFP)

Soon after Rahul reached his fifty, former England captain Nasser Hussain shared an anecdote from an earlier interaction with the Indian batter. Speaking on-air, Nasser recalled meeting Rahul during IPL 2025 at a promotional event in India, where he conducted a sit-down interview with him.

Hussain revealed how Rahul’s methodical approach stood out, particularly his habit of taking detailed notes, a trait that showed his single-minded preparation for the five-Test series.

“Spoke to him in India when I went out. He was doing his shoot with one of his sponsors. I asked, ‘When will you start preparing?’ He said, 'I'm going to get my little book out'. He's a very good note-taker; he said he will look back at the notes he made on the previous tour of England and come early and just remind himself of what he did in the last tour when he had some success. And he has repeated it on this tour,” Nasser said.

Rahul flew to England days after his IPL campaign ended with Delhi Capitals in the tournament, and also took part in India A's unofficial four-day match against England Lions. During his knock on Saturday, Rahul also inched further closer to Sunil Gavaskar for most runs by an Asian batter on English soil.

England post a mammoth 669

Earlier on Day 4, the hosts put a mammoth score of 669 in the first innings, taking a lead of 311. Ben Stokes smashed his 14th Test century, scoring 141 while Brydon Carse also played a supporting role, scoring a quickfire 47.

India were rocked with a double blow in the first over when Chris Woakes removed both, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for a duck. However, Rahul and Gill have since led the Indian fightback to keep the hopes alive for a favourable result in Manchester.