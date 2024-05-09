KL Rahul urged to leave LSG 'for sake of self-respect' after owner Sanjiv Goenka's manic on-field outburst post SRH loss

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma orchestrated a spectacular batting masterclass as they propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a resounding 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 on Wednesday. The duo's remorseless onslaught saw them chase down a target of 166 with remarkable ease, mounting the fastest chase of a 160-plus target in IPL history. Sanjiv Goenka (L) in an animated chat with KL Rahul(X)

Head's blistering unbeaten 89 off just 30 balls, accompanied by Sharma's explosive 75 not out from 28 deliveries, left the LSG bowlers reeling as boundaries and sixes flowed freely.

This emphatic win catapulted Sunrisers Hyderabad to the third position in the IPL standings, firmly establishing their credentials as playoff contenders with 14 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves languishing at the sixth spot with the same number of points from an equal number of matches.

The visuals following the match showed a sorry state for LSG captain KL Rahul, who was at a “loss for words” after the incredible onslaught from the SRH opening duo. However, a post-match visual that went viral on social media platforms was that of Rahul conversing with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka following the loss.

Goenka was visibly displeased and had an animated chat with Rahul with rather exaggerated hand movements, signifying his anger at the disappointing defeat against the Sunrisers.

The fans, however, were not too pleased with Goenka choosing to lash out at Rahul publicly. Many fans believed the LSG owner could have waited for the players to return to the dressing room or a more private place to converse. They also urged Rahul to leave LSG, claiming disrespect from the franchise's owner.

Here are some of the tweets:

LSG under Rahul

Under KL Rahul's captaincy, the Super Giants, who debuted in the IPL in 2022, have reached the playoffs in both seasons. However, the side faces a mounting challenge to reclaim a spot in the top four this year following the latest defeat in Hyderabad; with only two matches remaining, Rahul's men will have to secure big wins and expect the other contenders to drop points.

Rahul has been the side's top-scorer this year, with 460 runs to his name in 12 matches; however, his strike rate of 136.09 has garnered significant criticism. In the match against SRH, Rahul played a forgettable knock, scoring only 29 off 31 deliveries.