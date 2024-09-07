KL Rahul's Duleep Trophy knock baffles fans as India batter's Test place faces fresh blow days before squad selection

Team India's star batter, KL Rahul, endured a tough outing with the bat on Saturday during the Duleep Trophy first-round match for India A. The batter scored 37 off 111 deliveries against India B, with his innings coming to an abrupt halt in the 49th over when Washington Sundar produced a moment of sheer brilliance. KL Rahul during Duleep Trophy(X)

Sundar delivered a perfectly tossed-up ball on off-stump that seemed to hang in the air just long enough to tempt Rahul into a paddle-sweep. However, the ball's sharp dip and turn caught Rahul off guard, sneaking past his bat and crashing into the leg stump.

The wicket marked the end of Rahul's well-crafted innings and shifted the momentum firmly in favour of India B. The side failed to stitch a solid partnership following the dismissal of Rahul, and was eventually bowled out for 231 in the first innings.

The fans on social media weren't highly impressed with Rahul's innings, and voiced their disappointment at the star batter failing to convert his knock after a long stay at the crease.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rahul finds himself in a crucial battle for a spot in the Indian squad ahead of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. With Rishabh Pant making a comeback and the impressive performances of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan against England, Rahul's place in the Test side is not guaranteed.

His showing in the Duleep Trophy will be critical as the selection date for the Bangladesh series nears, as the selectors weigh their options before naming the final squad. The pressure, hence, is mounting on Rahul to deliver, and the India batter be eager to make a strong statement if the opportunity to bat again arises

The squad for the Bangladesh Test series, which begins on September 19 in Chennai, is expected to be announced shortly after the conclusion of the first round. India will face Bangladesh in two Tests before hosting New Zealand for a three-Test series.