'KL Rahul's hunger won't be satiated': Ex-IND coach lays bare truth about star opener's disappointment despite 100 vs WI

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes KL Rahul will be eager to make amends after missing out on a bigger score despite reaching his century in the first Test. He added that Rahul will be especially motivated to deliver at his IPL home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in the second Test against the West Indies. Rahul has taken up the role of the senior-most batter in the current red-ball line-up of India, and he has flourished in that so far, with an incredible show in England, and then followed it up with a century against the West Indies in the opening clash. KL Rahul scored 100 against West Indies in the first Test.(AFP)

Rahul, who recently ended a nine-year wait for a Test century on home soil in Ahmedabad, will look to extend his fine run of form in the upcoming match. The stylish right-hander is just 111 runs away from the 4,000-run milestone, having amassed 3,889 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 36.00, including 11 centuries and 19 fifties.

Nayar reflected on Rahul’s mindset heading into the Delhi Test, stressing that the batter’s familiarity with the conditions will work in his favour. The former India assistant coach highlighted that Rahul’s evolution in approach, rather than technique, will be the key to converting starts into big scores.

"Not technique, thought process. He plays the IPL from there. So he knows those conditions well. He scored more than 500 runs in the IPL. He knows how to score runs in Delhi at the Ferozshah Kotla (Arun Jaitley Stadium). However, I believe the biggest change is in the approach. He would want to convert that approach into bigger runs," Nayar said on Star Sports.

'KL Rahul got out on 100, but he had a chance…'

Nayar suggested that the senior opener was not fully satisfied despite ending his long wait for a home Test hundred. The former assistant coach said Rahul’s hunger for big scores remains strong and backed him to build on his form, converting his momentum into another dominant performance.

"He was disappointed. He got out on 100, but he had a chance to score 150 or 200. He knows he has scored runs after nine years. However, when you have form, maintain it, and keep scoring runs. His hunger will not be satiated. We know he is the kind of batter who, once he starts, he doesn't stop, reaches the fifth gear, and stays there. So the expectation and hope is that KL Rahul carries this form and runs forward," Nayar elaborated.