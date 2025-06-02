Klaasen’s SA retirement should ring alarm bells in international cricket

MUMBAI: Apart from India, one of the main attractions of the 2023 ICC World Cup was South Africa in the league stage of the competition. If it was India’s pace bowling, South Africa’s batting captured the imagination of fans. South Africa wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. (PTI)

In a series of dazzling performances, the Proteas’ batters entertained the Indian crowd with their power-hitting. Along with top-order batters Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, there was the explosive Heinrich Klaasen to boost the middle-order.

After starting the tournament with 428/5 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka, they lit up the event with 300-plus totals six times in 10 games in the run-up to the semi-final.

When the bounce is true, there is no better sight than Klaasen in full flow. During the tournament, the pitches at the Wankhede Stadium helped bring the out the best in him as he smashed a 67-ball 109 (vs England) and a 49-ball 90 (vs Bangladesh) in back-to-back matches.

Again, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he was South Africa’s impact player. He almost took the final away from India with a belligerent 27-ball 52.

On Monday, the 33-year-old Klaasen announced a shock retirement from international cricket, the latest in a growing list of top all-format players seeking to concentrate on professional T20 leagues around the world.

One of the game’s most fearsome hitters, he is one of the most sought-after players on the T20 franchise circuit. Apart from the Indian Premier League (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Klaasen is signed up for the Major League Cricket (for Seattle Orcas) and The Hundred (Manchester Originals).

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klassen, who played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is, said in a statement. “It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.

“To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”

With a host of professional T20 leagues across continents paying big money, it’s become a trend for top players to give them preference over international cricket. Due to a packed schedule, the clash of fixtures between T20 Leagues and bilateral series has players in a fix.

Last season, South Africa faced an embarrassing situation when they were forced to take a Test squad without most frontline players to New Zealand because of a clash with SA20. There is a clash of schedules this season as well. South Africa play two Tests and a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe in July and three T20Is and ODIs each in Australia and England in August and September. Those series, however, clash with MLC, The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League.

Klaasen is following in the footsteps of fellow South African Quinton de Kock. The dashing left-handed opener was the star of the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups. De Kock had won over Indian fans in the 2023 World Cup by smashing four centuries. De Kock though chose to retire from ODIs after the tournament. In late 2021, he had announced a shock retirement from Tests. He has not played T20Is either after last year’s World Cup final.

Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi have also opted out of central contracts but remain available for South Africa. After Australia, India and England, South Africa continues to produce exciting cricket talent. The latest example is Dewald Brevis, 22, who played for Chennai Super Kings this IPL season and is in big demand among franchises. It is seen in the results. SA play the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s this month, after finishing runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Players making a beeline to T20 leagues by ditching national teams should worry the International Cricket Council. West Indies and New Zealand players have also prioritised franchise cricket over internationals.

In fact, New Zealand’s premier batter Kane Williamson last year rejected a central contract. New Zealand’s all-time leading Test run-scorer said he wanted to play for his country but wished to “pursue an overseas opportunity” during the home summer. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult was among the first Kiwi players to opt out of a central contract.

Missing such high-profile cricketers will affect the quality of international competitions as national squads get depleted. The concern is that soon the franchise teams will look stronger than most national outfits.