Home / Cricket / 'Koi 1 crore dega...': Pakistan fan's epic reaction after getting bat autographed by Kohli post record 71st ton - Watch

'Koi 1 crore dega...': Pakistan fan's epic reaction after getting bat autographed by Kohli post record 71st ton - Watch

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:29 PM IST

As memorable the match was for the former India captain, it was equally so for a “lucky” Pakistan fan who managed to get his bat autographed by Kohli shortly after his century.

Virat Kohli (left); ‘Lucky’ Pakistan fan
Virat Kohli (left); ‘Lucky’ Pakistan fan
ByHT Sports Desk

It was an evening world cricket waited for 1019 days. Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought in style, in a format he least expected, as he smashed his 71st international century and first in T20Is en route to a record unbeaten knock of 122 in India's 101-run win against Afghanistan on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022. As memorable the match was for the former India captain, it was equally so for a “lucky” Pakistan fan who managed to get his bat autographed by Kohli shortly after his century.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, the fan revealed how he managed to get that priceless gift from Kohli and added that it would forever remain with him as part of his exclusive collection of autographed bats from cricket stars.

ALSO READ: Watch: Pant's hilarious 'sab control mein hai' remark as Dinesh Karthik gets smashed for back-to-back sixes vs AFG

Ji mere haath me jo bat he woh Virat Kohli bhaiya ne sign karke diya he as a gift. I am so lucky ki mujhe...unhone aaj hundred mara, and aaj unka last match that UAE me, so unhone yeh mujhe gift kiya and I'm very lucky. Maine toh unko bas ek special request kiya tha and unhone ne maan li,” said the fan.

He was then asked whether he would want to sell the bat someday, and the fan's reaction was epic, “Ek bhai idhr khare the and unhone kaha me main iska 4000-5000 Dirham (1 Dirham = INR 21.68) deta hu. But yeh mujhe sell nehi karna. Koi paanch lakh Dirham (INR 1.08 crore) de toh bhi sell nehi karna.”

The cricket fan from Pakistan further revealed that he has been collecting autographed bats from cricket stars for over 8-9 years and the list is a star-studded one.

Mere paas round about 150 plus bats he and me pichle 8-9 saal se collection kar raha hu. Mere pass Imran Khan ke he, Shahid Afridi ke bhi he. India me se Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh ke he,” he said.

Kohli's 122* helped India end their forgettable Asia Cup tournament on a rather happy note. Having lost to Pakistan and a rejuvenated Sri Lankan side in the Super 4 stage, the defending champion were knocked out of the tournament, implying a summit clash between Babar Azam's men and the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team virat kohli asia cup + 1 more
indian cricket team virat kohli asia cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out