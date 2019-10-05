e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders announce Kyle Mills as new bowling coach

David Hussey, a former Knight Riders player and Australian international, has been named as a top advisor to New Zealand head coach Brendon McCullum.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:51 IST
AFP
AFP
New Delhi,
File image of Kyle Mills.
File image of Kyle Mills.(Getty Images)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday named former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the Indian Premier League side’s new bowling coach. Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 240 wickets from 170 matches. David Hussey, a former Knight Riders player and Australian international, has been named as a top advisor to New Zealand head coach Brendon McCullum.

“They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals,” Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore said in a statement.

McCullum was named to take over for the 2020 season in place of South African Jacques Kallis who left after nine years with the team.

The Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 but finished only fifth this year after a six-match losing streak midway through the season.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 13:50 IST

tags
top news
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket