Kris Srikkanth firm about Virat Kohli's RCB future amid commercial deal collapse report: ‘These are just business...'

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has rubbished rumours that Virat Kohli is considering IPL retirement or looking to change his franchise for the next season. Recently, a report on RevzSports emerged that Kohli has rejected the new commercial contract with RCB, which fueled the rumours of his exit from the franchise. Meanwhile, the speculations are rife that the RCB might also be on the sale after lifting the coveted trophy last season for the first time. Virat Kohli was proactive on the field with his suggestion to the bowlers during the PBKS vs RCB clash.(PTI)

Srikkanth dismissed retirement rumours surrounding Kohli, emphasising that the star batter, fresh off leading RCB to an IPL title, is expected to continue with the franchise despite ownership changes.

"It's just a speculation because he (Kohli) has just won RCB the IPL. So I don't think he'll retire. These are all obvious rumours. These are just business decisions (change in ownership). But as far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he'll continue with RCB," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“Why should Virat Kohli retire?”: Srikkanth

Kohli has been the cornerstone of RCB since the IPL began, standing out as the only player to represent a single franchise for 17 straight seasons. He has often emphasised his loyalty to the team, insisting he would never play for another franchise. Yet, recent rumours about him hesitating to sign a new commercial contract have cast uncertainty over his future.

"Why should he retire? He played brilliant even this IPL. Unless he himself personally takes a decision, that's a different matter altogether. Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL. He will score runs always, being the king of kings," said Srikkanth.

The 37-year-old has been one of the most prolific batsmen in IPL history, representing RCB since the tournament’s inception in 2008. Over 17 seasons, he has amassed 8661 runs, including eight centuries and over 63 half-centuries, at an average above 39.55 and a strike rate near 132.86. Kohli holds the record for the most runs in a single IPL season, scoring 973 runs in 2016, and has consistently been among the top run-scorers year after year, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s greatest and most loyal players.