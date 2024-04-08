Krunal Pandya gives massive injury update on Mayank Yadav after pacer walks off mid-game during LSG vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants sealed a crucial 33-run victory against Gujarat Titans in their recent IPL 2024 fixture, in Lucknow on Sunday. Defending a target of 164 runs, LSG bowled out GT for 130 in 18.5 overs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Yash Thakur. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya took three wickets for the KL Rahul-led side. Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav in action.(PTI)

Despite the win, Lucknow received a massive setback which could have derailed their entire match. Mayank Yadav, their new pace sensation, had to walk off mid-game due to an injury. Yadav departed in the ninth over of the run chase, due to a side strain.

Reassuring fans that it wasn't a serious injury, Krunal revealed after the match that the youngster won't miss future matches. Speaking after the match, the all-rounder said, "I don't know what exactly happened to Mayank Yadav, but I had a couple of seconds with him. So, I think he is okay to continue in future matches. That is positive news for us. He was bowling well in the nets earlier and last season before missing the tournament due to an injury. Whatever conversation I have had, whatever we see, he has a good head on his shoulder. Really excited to see how his career pans out."

Initially, a half-century by Marcus Stoinis (58) saw LSG post 163/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each for GT.

LSG are on a three-match unbeaten run now and are third in the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, GT crashed to their second-straight defeat and are seventh in the 10-team standings.

Sunday saw two IPL fixtures, with Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in the other game. Defending a target of 235 runs, MI restricted DC to 205/8 in 20 overs as Gerald Coetzee took four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two dismissals. Initially, MI posted 234/5 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma smacking 49 off 27 balls.