 Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after MI, LSG bag wins on Sunday | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after MI, LSG bag wins on Sunday

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2024 07:07 AM IST

MI defeated DC to register their first win of the IPL 2024 season. Meanwhile, LSG beat GT on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs, as they climbed to third position in the IPL 2024 points table with six points in four matches. GT are seventh in the standings, with four points in five fixtures. In the other fixture on Sunday, Mumbai Indians bagged their first win of the season, defeating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket.(AFP)
Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket.(AFP)

After the win, MI climbed to eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table with two points in four fixtures. Meanwhile, DC are bottom of the 10-team standings with two points in five matches. Rajasthan Royals are on top of the standings with eight points in four matches and are unbeaten. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second position, LSG in third and Chennai Super Kings in fourth place.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth in the IPL 2024 points table, followed by Punjab Kings in sixth. GT are seventh, MI are eighth, Royal Challengers Bangalore are ninth in the standings. DC are bottom of the standings with two points in five matches.

Chasing 235 runs, DC managed to only reach 205/8 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 25 deliveries by Tristan Stubbs. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw (66) also got a half-century. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee took four wickets for MI. Initially, MI posted 234/5 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring for the visitors with a knock of 49 off 27 balls. For DC's bowling department, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other match, GT reached 130 in 18.5 overs, in their chase of 164 runs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for Gujarat with a knock of 31 runs off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Yash Thakur took five wickets for Lucknow. Initially, a half-century from Marcus Stoinis (58) saw LSG post 163/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, and get exclusive insights with the LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after MI, LSG bag wins on Sunday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On