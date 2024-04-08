Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after MI, LSG bag wins on Sunday

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs, as they climbed to third position in the IPL 2024 points table with six points in four matches. GT are seventh in the standings, with four points in five fixtures. In the other fixture on Sunday, Mumbai Indians bagged their first win of the season, defeating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket.(AFP)

After the win, MI climbed to eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table with two points in four fixtures. Meanwhile, DC are bottom of the 10-team standings with two points in five matches. Rajasthan Royals are on top of the standings with eight points in four matches and are unbeaten. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second position, LSG in third and Chennai Super Kings in fourth place.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth in the IPL 2024 points table, followed by Punjab Kings in sixth. GT are seventh, MI are eighth, Royal Challengers Bangalore are ninth in the standings. DC are bottom of the standings with two points in five matches.

Chasing 235 runs, DC managed to only reach 205/8 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 25 deliveries by Tristan Stubbs. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw (66) also got a half-century. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee took four wickets for MI. Initially, MI posted 234/5 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring for the visitors with a knock of 49 off 27 balls. For DC's bowling department, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other match, GT reached 130 in 18.5 overs, in their chase of 164 runs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for Gujarat with a knock of 31 runs off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Yash Thakur took five wickets for Lucknow. Initially, a half-century from Marcus Stoinis (58) saw LSG post 163/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each.